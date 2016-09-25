13 Recipes That Will Motivate You to Cook with Saffron This Fall

With fall upon us, spice-laden recipes are on the docket, and if you’re smart, saffron will be chief among them. Not only is saffron trending—my friends at Pinterest told me searches and pins for saffron are up 20 percent—but it’s also healthy AF. It contains disease and wrinkle-fighting antioxidants, carotenoids that boost your immune system (and make it bright yellow), and full of vitamins like A, C, folic acid, copper, potassium, calcium… and more.

If you need any more motivation to cook with saffron, know that’s also ultra-flavorful and delicious. Ahead, we picked 13 recipes that are at the top of our to-try list this fall.