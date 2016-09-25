StyleCaster
13 Recipes That Will Motivate You to Cook with Saffron This Fall

by
Photo: Umami Girl

With fall upon us, spice-laden recipes are on the docket, and if you’re smart, saffron will be chief among them. Not only is saffron trending—my friends at Pinterest told me searches and pins for saffron are up 20 percent—but it’s also healthy AF. It contains disease and wrinkle-fighting antioxidants, carotenoids that boost your immune system (and make it bright yellow), and full of vitamins like A, C, folic acid, copper, potassium, calcium… and more.

If you need any more motivation to cook with saffron, know that’s also ultra-flavorful and delicious. Ahead, we picked 13 recipes that are at the top of our to-try list this fall.

Purple Cauliflower with Garlic Saffron
Purple Cauliflower with Garlic Saffron

Brooklyn Supper

Grilled Flank Steak with Fresh Chimichurri, Saffron, and Cauliflower Rice
Grilled Flank Steak with Fresh Chimichurri, Saffron, and Cauliflower Rice

Girl Carnivore

Saison Beer Steamed Mussels with Fennel, Saffron, and Preserved Lemon
Saison Beer Steamed Mussels with Fennel, Saffron, and Preserved Lemon

Local Milk Blog

Saffron Risotto Milanese with Peas and Goat Cheese
Saffron Risotto Milanese with Peas and Goat Cheese

Umami Girl

Quick Crispy Saffron Potatoes
Quick Crispy Saffron Potatoes

Kitchen Simpatico

Quick and Easy Saffron Pasta
Quick and Easy Saffron Pasta

Erren's Kitchen

Clean Eating Lentil and Roasted Tomato Soup with Saffron
Clean Eating Lentil and Roasted Tomato Soup with Saffron

Katie at the Kitchen Door

Saffron, Ricotta, and Pea Pancakes
Saffron, Ricotta, and Pea Pancakes

Bojon Gourmet

Scallops in Saffron Sauce
Scallops in Saffron Sauce

Sprinkles and Sprouts

Low Fat Creamy Cauliflower Saffron Soup
Low Fat Creamy Cauliflower Saffron Soup

Erren's Kitchen

Chicken in Creamy Saffron Sauce
Chicken in Creamy Saffron Sauce

Ethnic Spoon

Saffron and Coriander Chicken Fricassee
Saffron and Coriander Chicken Fricassee

A Brown Table

Saffron Shrimp Risotto
Saffron Shrimp Risotto

Plated Cravings

