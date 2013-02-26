Sad Split: Michelle Williams and Jason Segel Call it Quits

Since celebrity couples break up and make up with a frequency seemingly unlike any other types of people in the world, we’re mostly indifferent to the stars’ dating activities, but sometimes the news is actually pretty sad. Today, Us Weekly reported that everyone’s favorite celebrity hipster couple Michelle Williams and Jason Segel—who had been dating since March 2012—have called it quits.

Apparently, the duo couldn’t deal with long distance (Williams primarily resides in Brooklyn, and Segel lives in Los Angeles where he films “How I Met Your Mother”), despite the fact they were spotted in Mexico together with Williams’ close friend Busy Philipps in January.

While no one ever really knew much about this couple, many were rooting for Williams to find happiness with the actor following the untimely death of her ex-boyfriend (and father of daughter Matilda, 7) Heath Ledger, who passed away in early 2008.

Williams can definitely expect to be fielding questions from reporters on the press tour for her new film “Oz the Great and Powerful”—on which, we should note, she’s been looking super stylish.

What do you think of the split?

Photo via SmartGalleries