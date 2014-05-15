StyleCaster
Editor’s Pick: A Beanie With #SadKanye On It

Meghan Blalock
by

You may recall that, a couple of weeks ago, a photo went viral from a vacation Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took in Mexico. In that photo, Kim looks super excited to be taking a zip-lining class, while Kanye looks off into space aimlessly, looking pretty morose and existential about it all. Here’s that photo, in case you haven’t seen it.

Now, a streetwear company called The M.O.C. Brand, which (naturally) stands for “Memes on Clothes,” has created #SadKanye in embroidery form. Check it out:

sad kanye beanie

Needless to say, we want this on our heads immediately. And if Sad Kanye really doesn’t do anything for you, they have other awesome options, like Pharrell’s giant Vivienne Westwood hat on a beanie, and Jay Z’s awkward dive off a boat on a polo shirt.

Sad Kanye beanie, $20; at M.O.C.

