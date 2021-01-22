Sabrina Carpenter Just Shaded Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Blonde’ Lyric in Her New Song ‘Skin’

Fans who have been following the Sabrina-Olivia-Josh love triangle may want to know if Sabrina Carpenter’s “Skin” lyrics are about Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett. But before we dive into what Carpenter’s “Skin” lyrics mean (and if the song is a response to that whole Olivia-Josh drama), let’s recap how this love triangle came to be in the first place.
On January 8, 2021, Rodrigo released her debut single, “Drivers License,” which hinted at a love triangle between her, Bassett and Carpenter. In the song, Rodrigo sings about how her ex is with “that blonde girl” who is “so much older” than her. From the lyrics, fans came to the conclusion that the song is about Bassett (Rodrigo’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) costar and their secret relationship. (This comes from the evidence that Bassett taught Rodrigo how to drive before she got her drivers license.)
Fans also deduced that the “blonde girl” referenced in the lyrics is Carpenter, whom Bassett has been photographed with a lot as of late. Fans then concluded that Bassett broke up with Rodrigo to be with Carpenter—hence the rumoredF love triangle.
Fast forward to Friday, January 22, when Carpenter released her new single, “Skin,” which seemed to shade Rodrigo’s lyrics about a “blonde girl” that her ex is now with. “Maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme,” Carpenter sings in the song.
“Skin” also sees Carpenter sing about someone she thought she could be friends with if circumstances were different. “Maybe we could’ve been friends / If I met you in another life,” she sings. The former Disney Channel star also references “sides” to a story, which led fans also believe that “Skin” is a clap back to “Drivers License.” “You been tellin’ your side / So I’ll be tellin’ mine,” Carpenter sings.
The bridge of “Skin” also references the word “drive” in a tongue-in-cheek way, which led listeners to think that it was a nod to “Drivers License.” “Don’t drive yourself insane,” she sings.
Read the full lyrics to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Drivers License” below.
[Verse 1]
Maybe we could have been friends
If I met you in another life
Maybe then we could pretend
There’s no gravity in the words we write
Maybe you didn’t mean it
Maybe “blonde” was the only rhyme
The only rhyme
[Pre-Chorus]
Want my heart to be breakin’, breakin’, no
I’m happy and you hate it, hate it, oh
And I’m not asking you to let it go
But you been tellin’ your side
So I’ll be tellin’ mine, oh
[Chorus]
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While hе’s on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that еven you
Can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in
[Verse 2]
You’re tellin’ it how you see it
Like truth is whatever you decide
Some people will believe it
And some will read in between the lines
You’re putting me in the spotlight
But I’ve been under it all my life
Said all my life
[Pre-Chorus]
Want my heart to be breakin’, breakin’, no
I’m happy and you hate it, hate it, oh
And I’m not asking you to let it go
But you been tellin’ your side
So I’ll be tellin’ mine (Mine, oh)
[Chorus]
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he’s on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in, oh
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he’s on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in, oh
[Bridge]
I just hope that one day
We both can laugh about it
When it’s not in our face
Won’t have to dance around it
Don’t drive yourself insane
It won’t always be this way
[Chorus]
You can try
To get under my, under my, under my skin
While he’s on mine
Yeah, all on my, all on my, all on my skin
I wish you knew that even you
Can’t get under my skin if I don’t let you in