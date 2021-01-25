Sabrina Carpenter Responds to Claims Her New Song Is a ‘Diss Track’ at Olivia Rodrigo

Not what fans think. Sabrina Carpenter responded to Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett feud rumors amid claims that her new song, “Skin,” is a “diss track” at the “Drivers License” singer.

The Girl Meets World alum took to her Instagram on Sunday, January 24, to deny that “Skin” was written in response to “Drivers License,” which fans believe is about a love triangle between Rodrigo, Carpenter and Bassett. “thank you to everyone who has listened to skin 🤍 especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what i was trying to get across i wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it,” Carpenter captioned a photo of her lying down.

She went on to explain the real story for “Skin.” “i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past. people can only get to you if you give them the power to,” she wrote. “and a lot of people were trying to get to me. the song isn’t calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year.. it also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin..”

She continued, “and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing. i don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way. lots of love to u all. thanks for letting me grow.”

Carpenter’s post comes amid her rumored love triangle with Rodrigo and Bassett, who star as love interests on Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Rumors of the love triangle started after Rodrigo released “Drivers License” in January, which fans believe to be about her secret relationship with Bassett and how he broke up with her to date Carpenter. In the lyrics, Rodrigo references a “blonde girl” that makes her insecure, whom fans believe to be Carpenter.

Fast forward to a couple weeks later, and Carpenter releases “Skin,” which seems to reference Rodrigo’s “blonde girl” lyric. “Maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme,” Carpenter sings in “Skin.” The song also nods to driving, which fans also believed to be shade at “Drivers License.” “Don’t drive yourself insane,” she sings.

Though Bassett (who also released his own single, “Lie, Lie, Lie”) has posted about his support for “Skin,” Rodrigo has yet to react to the track.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is available to stream on Disney+.

