Fashion’s Rock Royalty Revolution: Which Girl’s Your Fave?

Alyssa
by
Ok, so it’s not exactly a new development that rock stars generally have ridiculously good looking children. I mean, they’re rock stars, which makes them automatically hot, and due to this fact they usually end up breeding with someone equally (if not more) attractive than they are. It would take me hours to list all of the stylish and beautiful rock progeny out there — Zo Kravitz, Alexandra and Theodora Richards, Coco Sumner and Lily Collins are a few of my favorites.

Lately it seems that you can’t turn your head without seeing one of these genetically-blessed offspring on the cover of a fashion magazine or starring in her own editorial, and rock royalty is quickly taking over the modeling world. Click through to see the coolest girls on the scene and let us know which one is your favorite!

Elvis Presleys granddaughter, Riley Keough, on the cover of i-D's pre-fall issue. Shot by Matt Jones.

Tony Kelly shot Gavin Rossdale's daughter, Daisy Lowe, for Playboy's September issue.

Georgia May Jagger scored the cover of Madame Figaro France's July issue, shot by the legendary Ellen Von Unwerth.

Tali Lennox stars in a spread in August's Vogue UK, captured by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Kate Phelan.

Frances Bean Cobain in a spellbinding photoshoot by Hedi Slimane.

Liv Tyler in the Fall 2011 Givenchy beauty campaign, shot by Willy Vanderperre.

