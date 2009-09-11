Fashion’s Night Out’s Soundtrack

Last night, the store lined streets of New York were amok with giddy fashion lovers for an extended night of shopping dubbed Fashion’s Night Out. Basically the entire city just participated in the fashion equivalent of a bar crawl. Meanwhile, for every significant other left slumped in a fitting room waiting chair with a Louis Vuitton handbag in his lap, there was something to entertain those less than enthusiastic to shop till they dropped: music!

Some big names performing during Fashion’s Night out included Matisyahu at Kenneth Cole, Eric Lewis at Donna Karan and The Misshapes at Versace. However, not to neglect the boutiques, I popped in to Eryn Brinie— an international brand that recently opened a store in New York– and caught a special performance by Kate Earl. The model-esque Alaskan singer/songwriter played her latest single, “Melody,” on a little Casio keyboard.

An amazing studded leather moto-jacket from Eryn Brinie that I am currently fawning over.

Up and coming singer/songwriter Kate Earl performing in the Eryn Brinie store.

Later in the night, I found myself in Rockefeller Center as the boys and girl of Savoir Adore told me to come and check out Bear Hands, a buzz-worthy Brooklyn-based Indie post-punk pop rock band. While the Fashion’s Night Out aspect was a little lost between the awe inspiring Rockefeller Center and the seemingly exclusive but still very public tent stage in the middle of it all, the show was designed to bring attention to the retailers of Rockefeller Center.

Dylan Rau of Bear Hands performs at Rockefeller Center

Bear Hands

Ted Feldman of Bear Hands