Fashion’s Night Out with Vivienne Tam

Soho was abuzz with events last night for Fashion’s Night Out. People filled the streets– shopping, browsing, mingling, star-gazing, and enjoying a glass or two (or more) of champagne.

Primely located on the corner of Mercer and Grand Streets, the Vivienne Tam store was filled with people checking out the latest collection and entering to win one of their coveted HP Digital Clutches.

Real Housewives of NYC star Kelly Killoren Bensimon was on hand for the festivities as one of StyleCaster’s favorite DJ’s, Mick Boogie, spun for the crowd.

Be sure to check out Mick Boogie’s latest album. He remixed songs from Peter Bjorn & John’s album “Living Thing.”

Stay tuned for more updates on our partnership with HP and Vivienne Tam and be sure to tune in tomorrow when we launch the first ever live streaming runway show video of the Vivienne Tam show.

On Saturday, Tam will also be launching the latest version of the HP Digital Clutch. This time around, the design will feature butterflies as well as her signature Chinese inspiration. We’re intrigued.