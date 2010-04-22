Fashion’s Night Out Will Throw NYC’s Largest Public Fashion Show Ever

Anna Wintour at last year’s Fashion’s Night Out in NYC. Photo: amities-leonie.blogspot.com

First came news that some very haute tees were in the mix, now Fashion’s Night Out has announced it’s stepping up its game this Fall. On September 7, the organization will host the largest public fashion show in NYC history at Fashion Week’s new home, Lincoln Center.

How large? The show will seat 1500 guests and feature 200 models walking the runway, as dictated by who else but Vogue editors. And just to give you an idea of how many models usually hit the catwalk, even a big brand like Calvin Klein uses 30 mannequins at most.

Chief among them, Anna Wintour explained, We felt it is important for people to see what wonderful fashion will be in stores at that moment. This show will focus on the key trends weve identified for fall so that shoppers will have plenty of inspiration to join the fun during Fashions Night Out.

For those willing to face the crowd crush (hey it’s for fashion’s sake!), tickets will be sold at the Lincoln Center Box Office. A portion of the night’s proceeds will go to New York City AIDS Fund.