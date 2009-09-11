Fashion’s Night Out Celebrity Spottings

Fashion’s Night Out housed more celebrity appearances than we could have ever dreamed of. Here’s a look at our favorite ladies from last night. Trends to look out for: the classic black leather boot, black dresses, and of course, beautiful smiles.

Donna Karan and Karolina Kurkova have fun at the DKNY outpost. A very pregnant Karolina Kurkova looks lovely in this all black mini. She’s perfectly accessorized, dripping in diamond earrings and donning black boots. The designer opted to play it safe with an FNO tee and black boots. We think the two look like they’re having a great time. Did you stop by DKNY last night?

Victoria Beckham was looking fierce in this coral corset mini dress. We’re not so sure about the messy hair though, what do you think?

Emmanuelle Chriqui looking beautiful in this form-fitting champagne dress. We are total fans of leopard Louboutins, although not so sure if they go with this look.

Charlize Theron certainly made her rounds yesterday, with a final stop at Dior to sign copies of the September issue of Vogue. This all gray number has a classic and practical appeal.

Stylecaster had the pleasure of working with Kelly Killoren Bensimon at M Missoni last night, and she looked amazing. In a one shoulder knit gray dress, she accessorized with a cute belt and bangles, which were pieces from her own fabulous line.

The newest dynamic duo, Lindsay Lohan and Estrella Archs, made an appearance at Bloomingdale’s. Estrella looks like she took her inspiration for her outfit from A Clockwork Orange, and Lindsay looks a little bit too happy. Although we do think her blue top and hat are pretty. Think she’ll be making an apperance at the Charlotte Ronson runway show today?

Katy Perry stops by the meatpacking district in an all white, long sleeve dress paired with lace-up black leather boots. Wonder who she’s BBMing…

Rihanna lets down the hawk for a highlighted look instead. What we’re really impressed by is her ability to see in these studded shades. Riri, you’re awesome.

Gwen Stefani shows off a little skin in this black halter romper. We’re impressed by her taste and love the teal eyeshadow.

Oh Fashion’s Night Out, until next year….