Fashion’s Night Out Shoots PSA Starring Abbey, Doutzen, Lara And More

PSAs are often associated with anti-drug campaigns, proper parenting or an overall request to look out for the kids all worthwhile causes. Fashion’s Night Out‘s public service announcement, coming from the mouths of mannequins like Chanel Iman, Abbey Lee, Lara Stone, Liya Kebede, Doutzen Kroes, Karolina Kurkova and Sasha Pivovarova takes a different approach. Apparently, in the Peter Lindbergh directed ad, shopping is the call to action at hand. Either way, the More You Know campaign could take some casting notes from the PSA below.

It’s not all fashion and frivolity though. The official Fashions Night Out collection of t-shirts, tank tops and hoodies available online and at select retailers support a good cause, with 40 percent of proceeds going towards The New York City AIDS Fund in The New York Community Trust.