Fashion’s Night Out to Return For September 2010

Do you guys remember Fashion’s Night Out? Through the haze of free champagne, swooning over Lily Donaldson spinning at Burberry, and StyleCaster’s joint events with M Missoni, Vivienne Tam, and Foley + Corinna, it’s a hard night to forget. (Dizzying, but amazing.) Luckily, the fashion gods heard our cries of joy, and the event is slated to return September 9, 2010.

Due to general party merriment, and basically every girl’s idea of a fashion playground, Fashion’s Night Out raised retail traffic by 50 percent that evening. That’s a lotta Gucci, Prada, and Dolce. Today Mayor Bloomberg, Vogue, the CFDA, and NYC & Company, announced the return, making this hopefully a yearly event. (Better than Fleet Week, guys.)

“We were absolutely bowled over by the response to Fashion’s Night Out,” Anna Wintour said. “It was only fifteen minutes after the event began and we were getting reports about lines around the block at stores throughout the city.”

After the insane success in New York, Fashion’s Night Out will also take place in London, Paris, MIlan, Madrid, Berlin, Moscow, Athens, Tokyo, Taipei, Beijing, Sao Paolo, and New Delhi.

Let the revolution begin!