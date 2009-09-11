Fashion’s Night Out at M Missoni

Bright lights and fantastic furs greeted us at the M Missoni store in Soho. Those bright lights were courtesy of Bravo’s TV cameras filming the next season of The Real Housewives of New York City. And the furs? They were part of looks styled by Real Housewife, Kelly Killoren Bensimon and StyleCaster’s own Meg Cuna.

Guests at the store on West Broadway shopped the looks styled by Bensimon and Cuna, sipped champagne, snacked on a bright assortment of macaroons, and listened to music curated by Steven Rojas of Archetype Showroom.

Where did you go for Fashion’s Night Out?