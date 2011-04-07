Fashion’s Night Out is Coming to a Computer Near You

Although Fashion’s Night Out, Anna Wintour‘s “revive the fashion industry during an economic downturn” brainchild is already live each September on both US coasts, as well an many major European cities and Canada, it apparently dawned on someone that the Internet reaches even more people. Snark aside, you may not get to meet Catherine Zeta Jones or “sip” on free mini bottles of champers, but even middle America should get to support the fashion industry and all of its sad sacks, like Alexander Wang and Oscar de la Renta (sorry I promised to set the snark aside).

In all seriousness, fashion is no longer relegated to the coastlines, so why not make Fashion’s Night Out broader? Online retailers can, “join in the fun by creating virtual events … that will engage shoppers and give fashionistas without FNO in their area a way to celebrate,” according to a rep for FNO. So far, Polyvore has signed up. Industry insiders and Voguettes will make collages to get things moving. Hey, it’s easier than Photoshop!

Check out the new FNO tee on girl-about-fashion Arizone Muse. Can’t wait to see it and the matching baseball cap and tote paired with beaded $10,000 maxi skirts and Prada pants come September 8.

