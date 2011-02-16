Fashion’s Night Out Gets Better and Better

New Yorkers are no longer the only ones patiently awaiting the night of September 10. In case you’ve missed it, the 10th will be Fashion’s Night Out– originally slated as a night of shopping to celebrate the beginning of New York Fashion Week. Vogue decided to make the event into a global celebration of fashion by including London, Italy, France, China, Russia, and Taiwan.

Stores will participate with special discounts and in-store events on the 10th. Events will include parties, appearances by designers and celebrities, live music, and givaways.

The event is being put on by the CFDA, Vogue, the City of New York and NYC & Co.. As Anna Wintour told WWD “Over 300 stores citywide have signed on thus far, but I really want to urge everyone who hasn’t done so already to come on board.”

Our advice is to head to Barneys that night. British Vogue mentioned that Alexander Wang will be on hand teaching the art of the catwalk. On a night filled with shopping, personal catwalk instructions by Wang himself would be priceless.