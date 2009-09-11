Fashion’s Night Out at Foley + Corinna

We’d been waiting for last night forever, or so it felt. But now that Fashion’s Night Out has come and gone, we feel very comfortable deeming it a huge success.

While members of the StyleCaster team were all over the city taking in the night’s events, we set up shop at Foley + Corinna‘s store on Stanton Street for some shopping, styling, and fun.

Designers Dana Foley, Anna Corinna, and stylist Tom Soluri were on hand to style shoppers with the Foley + Corinna line and their amazing collection of vintage clothing, jewelry, and shoes.

Below, see the fabulous transformations:

Elaine Svigos

From: Lake Forest, IL

Age: 22

Favorite brand: TSE

Alix Turoff

From: Manhasset, NY

Age: 18

Favorite designer: Alex Wang

Jasmine Epps

From: Bowie, Maryland

Age: 18

Favorite brand: Chloe

Skye Kalkstein

From: Long Island

Age: 21

Favorite designer: Alisha Levine