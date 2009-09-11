StyleCaster
Fashion’s Night Out at Foley + Corinna

Elizabeth
by

We’d been waiting for last night forever, or so it felt. But now that Fashion’s Night Out has come and gone, we feel very comfortable deeming it a huge success.

While members of the StyleCaster team were all over the city taking in the night’s events, we set up shop at Foley + Corinna‘s store on Stanton Street for some shopping, styling, and fun.

Designers Dana Foley, Anna Corinna, and stylist Tom Soluri were on hand to style shoppers with the Foley + Corinna line and their amazing collection of vintage clothing, jewelry, and shoes.

Below, see the fabulous transformations:

53797 Fashions Night Out at Foley + Corinna

Elaine Svigos
From: Lake Forest, IL
Age: 22
Favorite brand: TSE

53798 Fashions Night Out at Foley + Corinna

Alix Turoff
From: Manhasset, NY
Age: 18
Favorite designer: Alex Wang

53799 Fashions Night Out at Foley + Corinna

Jasmine Epps
From: Bowie, Maryland
Age: 18
Favorite brand: Chloe

53800 Fashions Night Out at Foley + Corinna

Skye Kalkstein
From: Long Island
Age: 21
Favorite designer: Alisha Levine

53801 Fashions Night Out at Foley + Corinna

53802 Fashions Night Out at Foley + Corinna

53803 Fashions Night Out at Foley + Corinna

53804 Fashions Night Out at Foley + Corinna

53805 Fashions Night Out at Foley + Corinna

53806 Fashions Night Out at Foley + Corinna

53807 Fashions Night Out at Foley + Corinna

