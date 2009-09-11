Fashion’s Night Out at Foley + Corinna

We’d been waiting for last night forever, or so it felt. But now that Fashion’s Night Out has come and gone, we feel very comfortable deeming it a huge success.
While members of the StyleCaster team were all over the city taking in the night’s events, we set up shop at Foley + Corinna‘s store on Stanton Street for some shopping, styling, and fun.
Designers Dana Foley, Anna Corinna, and stylist Tom Soluri were on hand to style shoppers with the Foley + Corinna line and their amazing collection of vintage clothing, jewelry, and shoes.
Below, see the fabulous transformations:
Elaine Svigos
From: Lake Forest, IL
Age: 22
Favorite brand: TSE
Alix Turoff
From: Manhasset, NY
Age: 18
Favorite designer: Alex Wang
Jasmine Epps
From: Bowie, Maryland
Age: 18
Favorite brand: Chloe
Skye Kalkstein
From: Long Island
Age: 21
Favorite designer: Alisha Levine