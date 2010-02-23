Fashion’s Night Out to Become a Primetime TV Special

Are you sad you couldnt party with Alexander Wang, get served drinks by the Olsen twins, or rub elbows with Sarah Jessica Parker during Fashions Night Out last September? Not to fear; CBS just announced today that the making of Fashions Night Out 2010 will be the subject of a one-hour special to be aired on primetime TV, Wednesday, September 15.

Launched last year by Vogue, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (also known as the CFDA), and NYC & Company as an initiative to drive consumer spending in the fashion sector, Fashion’s Night Out was lauded as a great success as thousands of fashion lovers around the five boroughs participated in a city-wide party all in the name of fashion.

Last year, over 800 stores around the New York City area participated in the monumental fashion fiesta. The gigantic fete provided a much needed sales boost in a time when the economy was taking one of its hardest tolls on the fashion industry.

The upcoming CBS special will concentrate on the making of the second year of Fashions Night Out and will take viewers on a special behind the scenes tour during the months of planning and preparation leading up to the actual event. CBS cameras will follow designers, editors, celebrities, and retailers around as they all prepare for one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year.

The much-awaited event is slated to take place this year on September 10, so for those of you who live in New York City (or in one of many participating cities around the world), be sure to mark your calendars! For those of you won’t be able to make it there in person, thanks to CBS, you’ll be able to tune in to the action without even having to slip on your high heels.

Image: modelina.com

