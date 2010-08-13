Fashion’s Night Out 2010 – Top 10 Pit Stops

Stella Tennant, Photo: Stas Komarovski

Thought it was just about the free champers, occasional sightings of the cast of Gossip Girl and maybe a discount on Fall merch here and there? The second Fashion’s Night Out, taking place on September 10, has over 1,000 participants getting involved, from designers to retailers, to fashion and beauty brands, and it’s primed to be one glam extravaganza. Overwhelmed yet? We’ve sifted through the listings of fashionable mayhem that is sure to ensue and picked the top ten FNO activities that are a must do. We’d warn you to wear comfortable shoes, but let’s be serious.

1. Don’t bother competing for cabs: Volkswagen will have a fleet of vehicles on hand to transport fashion girls all around town. All you need to hop a ride is a receipt of purchase from a participating FNO retailer.

2. Get your art fix at Balenciaga: The chic retailer will present a photo series by Cindy Sherman as well as a live musical performance by Karen Elson. 542 West 22nd Street.

3. Serenade the Olsen twins: Barneys New York is hosting a karaoke contest judged by M-K and Ashley and the Proenza Schouler boys. Singing not your thing? There will also be a ping pong doubles tournament that could pin you against the likes of the designers behind Shipley & Halmos, Rogan or Rag & Bone. 660 Madison Avenue

4. Feel like a superstar at Henri Bendel:Frederic Fekkai Salon and Marchesa are joining forces with the store to create a red carpet moment experience. For $75, choose from five celebrity red carpet Marchesa looks, including the one Sandra Bullock stepped out in at this years Oscars, and get full hair and makeup at the Fekkai salon. Olivia Palermo will then teach you how to pose in front of hungry paparazzi. Girl knows about posing. 712 5th Avenue.

5. Play Karl for a day: Chanel is letting girls customize their own ballerinas with ballerinas from the New York City Ballet. How chic! OR head to the 139 Spring Street location to get your claws on the new Nail Colour Collection created for FNO before the likes of Alexa Chung beats you to it. 15 East 57th Street.

6. Get Shake Shack without the line: Tory Burch is hosting a block party at her Meatpacking District boutique. DJ Cassidy will be spinning, and Shake Shack will be barbecuing. Plus get a free tote bag with every $100 or more purchase. 38-40 Little West 12th Street.

7. Feel cooler than you have at the mall since 7th grade: At Oak, create your own charm necklaces at the Surface 2 Air kiosk, shred t-shirts with the ladies of LNA and get in the photo booth. Plus, there’s a surprise in store apparently. Justin Bieber? JK, we’re not actually in 7th grade! 28 Bond St.

8. Literally, get style from a pro!: Rachel Zoe will be on-hand at the Piperlime pop-up to give one-on-one advice. Plus, shop a huge array of fall shoes and hang with the cast of Project Runway. 93 Mercer Street.

9. Watch masters in action: At Saks 5th Ave challenge Chris Benz and Brian Reyes to a rousing game of Win, Lose or Fashion, a fun Pictionary-like competition that challenges designers to prove who is the best sketcher in town. Plus meet rock stars of the design world, Viktor and Rolf. 611 5th Ave.

10. Detox after all that free booze and big spending. Korres Natural Products will offer detox bubbles, cupcakes and more. Stop by the detox bar serving complimentary antioxidant-infused cocktails and all-natural cupcakes. 110 Wooster St.

Bonus:

Spy some wares you can afford! Zara is putting on a runway presentation of Fall merch don’t act like you’re not excited. 1963 Broadway at 66th St.

