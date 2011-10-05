Fashion’s Newest Icon? Florence Welch Rocks in Valentino

Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine has been mesmerizing us with her amazing vocals and inventive lyrics for two years now, and things just keep getting better. Apart from her exceptional gift as a musician, she’s become something of a style icon, earning raves for her outfit at this year’s Oscars and even appearing on Chanel‘s runway yesterday alongside Karl Lagerfeld.

During the music video for her new single “Shake It Out” she dons a couture Valentino dress as she sings her way through an acid-trip-like masquerade ball and guides us through various nostalgia-inducing sets. Check out the video below and let us know what you think of Florence’s look!