Fashion’s New “It” Girl Is A Rachel Bilson Look-A-Like

Image via Twitter.com



“It” girls are always stepping on and off the fashion radar, and the latest to cause a stir is Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor. As the daughter of TV presenter Amanda de Cadenet and John Taylor of Duran Duran, it’s clear that coolness runs in the family.

Atlanta currently resides in Los Angeles and is dating popular photographer “Cobrasnake,” who is renowned for his flashy snapshooting at only the craziest parties in the country. This “It” gal’s personal style is a blend of eclectic vintage finds and rebel-chic jewelry and some have compared her looks to those of Rachel Bilson and the Olsen Twins.

Want to get the party animal look? Check out these two affordable ensembles below, inspired by the one and only Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor.

1. Central Park West boyfriend blazer, $89.99, at piperlime.gap.com

2. Chaser Nirvana tee, $38, at nationaljeancompany.com

3. Old Navy skinny jeans, $19, at oldnavy.com

4. Aldo ‘Uselton’ brown brogues, $43.98, at aldoshoes.com

5. A.J. Morgan love child sunglasses, $19.95, at endless.com

6. Small filigree pendant necklace, $18, at lorisshoes.com

1. Arden B. circle cut out floppy hat, $29, at ardenb.com

2. Topshop washed army jacket, $125, at topshop.com

3. Wildfox rocker tee, $86 at singer22.com

4. Button front tiered floral maxi skirt, $58.98, at asos.com

5. Aldo cuff braclet, $10, at aldoshoes.com

6. GF Ferre tan wedge, $90, at yoox.com

Images courtesy of The Fashion Spot.

Contributed by Kelsea Kosko for The Fashion Spot.

