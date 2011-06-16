Fashion’s Musical Muses: Which Stylish Siren Is Your Fave?

If recent music videos and red carpet appearances are any indication (hi Beyonc and Gaga!) the worlds of fashion and music are quickly fusing. Designers and musicians have always leaned on one another for inspiration, but never before have we seen so much couture on MTV and concerts combined with fashion shows (or their after-parties). Stylish songstresses are not only covering mainstream magazines like Vogue, they’ve recently taken over niche fashion publications like V and Dazed & Confused, and have starred in some fabulous luxury ad campaigns in lieu of models.

From newcomers like Rye Rye and Florence Welch to industry vets like Madonna, we’ve rounded up our favorite musical muses who are making waves in the fashion world. Click through to see our picks!