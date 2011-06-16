Fashion’s Musical Muses: Which Stylish Siren Is Your Fave?

If recent music videos and red carpet appearances are any indication (hi Beyonc and Gaga!) the worlds of fashion and music are quickly fusing. Designers and musicians have always leaned on one another for inspiration, but never before have we seen so much couture on MTV and concerts combined with fashion shows (or their after-parties). Stylish songstresses are not only covering mainstream magazines like Vogue, they’ve recently taken over niche fashion publications like V and Dazed & Confused, and have starred in some fabulous luxury ad campaigns in lieu of models.
From newcomers like Rye Rye and Florence Welch to industry vets like Madonna, we’ve rounded up our favorite musical muses who are making waves in the fashion world. Click through to see our picks!
In 2009, Swedish pop sensation Robyn was one of the stars of H&M's Fashion Against AIDS campaign, and she's giving a free performance this Sunday at the retailer's Fifth Avenue flagship store in NYC. Clearly the brand can't get enough of her.
In 2009, Karl Lagerfeld chose British songstress Lily Allen as the face of Chanel handbags, and when asked why Lily was his girl, he replied simply with: "She's fun."
Steven Klein shot Madonna two seasons in a rowSpring 2010 and Fall 2010for the sexy Dolce & Gabbana ad campaign. "Iconic" doesn't even begin to describe these images.
Nicola Formichetti is amazing and all, but I would guess that his Thierry Mugler revival would be significantly less buzzed-about if Lady Gaga wasn't his collaborator, muse and model. I mean, the clothes seem to be created just for her.
Charlotte Gainsbourg is basically fashion and music royaltyher dad is singer Serge Gainsbourg and her mom is actress-slash-style icon Jane Birkinand Nicolas Ghesquière has featured her as the face of Balenciaga on a number of occasions.
Karen Elson might be considered a model first and musician second, but she's a long time friend of Balenciaga's Nicolas Ghesquière, who chose her as the face of the brand for Fall 2010, shot by Steven Meisel.
Florence Welch has been a fashion industry darling for quite some time nowshe was the sole inspiration behind the fiery red hair at the Mulberry Spring 2011 showand now Gucci has tapped her to be the new face of the brand. That's not all: Gucci will create all of Florence's outfits for her upcoming tour.
Katy Perry's fashion choices are usually a little kooky, which makes her the perfect muse for cult-favorite fashion designer Jeremy Scott. Scott regularly collaborates with Adidas, and Perry starred in the brand's recent TV spots wearing his creations.
Rye Rye is relatively new on the scene, but she's already caught the eye of some of the coolest kids in townshe performed a late night set at Alexander Wang's wild Spring 2011 carnival afterparty, and she just starred in Prabal Gurung's Resort 2012 music video. Keep your eyes out for this girl!
Riccardo Tisci must really trust Courtney Love to lend her his precious couture samples for events, but the two seem really tight, and you can always count on her to perform an impromptu set of songs late-night at Givenchy afterparties.
Alexander Wang and M.I.A. seem like two super hip peas in a pod, and although she never headlined one of his after-parties like rampant Fashion Week rumors predicted, the designer dressed her for the 2010 Met Gala.