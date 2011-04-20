Fashion’s Hottest Couple in Ralph Lauren’s Romance Video

A couple of days ago we came across a video, starring real-life couple Julia Restoin-Roitfeld and her beau, that proved to be tacky and over-indulgent. Now, Ralph Lauren redeems the prospect of casting actual, incredulously good-looking couples in front of a camera with his latest campaign for “Romance,” a classic fragrance that’s been spritzing love in the air for over a decade.

To the soothing voice of Seal, also known as Heidi Klum’s leading man, Argentine polo star Nacho Figueras plays out the ideal love story with wife Delfina Blaquier, a photographer who seems to adapt to working in front of a lens beautifully.

The two are picture-perfect, frolicking in the sunny country side on a pair of white horses, and dancing beneath trees (naturally dressed impeccably). The best part is not only seeing their genuine affection for one another, but seeing love resonate in their entire family.

As director Bruce Weber shot this video on Blaquier’s family ranch in Buenos Aires, the video takes us into their home and introduces their three absolutely adorable children. Playing up the aww factor is always clever marketing if wearing this fragrance somehow leads to a fantasy lifestyle, I’m definitely sold.

