New Plus-Size Brand Ryllace’s Resort Collection Has Me Ready for a Serious Winter Vacay

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Ryllace. DESIGN: Maggie Griswold/StyleCaster.

It may only be January, but I’m already ready for a warm getaway. Take me to the sandy beaches, desert resorts, heated pools—anywhere but the dead of winter. Of course, this winter vacation planning requires some wardrobe additions, which is where Ryllace’s plus-size resort collection comes into play. The new plus-size retailer has officially launched their latest collection full of vacation-ready garb, and it’ll have you on a plane to a fancy resort before you know it. (Now, if I could only figure out how to fit everything in my suitcase…)

From adorable swimwear and kimono cover-ups to linen shorts and beach-ready bags, this plus-size clothing collection has everything you could ever need for your winter getaway. I’m particularly fond of the high-waisted bikinis that are truly perfect for sipping drinks poolside. Pair them with a chic kimono and a pair of sandals, and you’re ready to relax like you’ve never relaxed before. Of course, there’s also the lightweight linen shorts that are sure to play well with any of your favorite warm-weather tops and dresses that are the ideal wardrobe option for a day of shopping in the sun. However you choose to don this plus-size resort collection from Ryllace, you can’t go wrong.

The retailer ranges from sizes 1X-3X (up to a size 24), so you can get your size-inclusive vacation on, babe. I’m already ready to soak up the sun, so below, you’ll find some of the cutest items to shop now from Ryllace’s resort collection. Can you hear the ocean calling? Because I can.

Ryllace Plus-Size Resort Collection
Gathered Bikini Top $88
buy it

This bikini needs to be mine ASAP.

Ryllace Plus-Size Resort Collection
Casual Linen Shorts $88
buy it

These shorts scream vacation.

Ryllace Plus-Size Resort Collection
Mar Y Sol Portland Tote $149
buy it

The perfect tote for holding all your beach essentials.

Ryllace Plus-Size Resort Collection
Bleu Cross-Back Swim Dress $145
buy it

Hello, cute cut-outs.

Ryllace Plus-Size Resort Collection
Linen Lantern Dress $158
buy it

A neutral dress you can pair with any of your favorite bold accessories.

Ryllace Plus-Size Resort Collection
Elizabeth Gillett Open-Weave Kimono $78
buy it

Throw this kimono on over your favorite swimsuit, and you’re good to go.

Ryllace Plus-Size Resort Collection
Mar Y Sol Leah Shoulder Bag $139
buy it

For shopping trips, obviously.

Ryllace Plus-Size Resort Collection
Raisins Curve High-Waisted Bikini Bottom $46
buy it

You can NEVER have too many bikinis.

Ryllace Plus-Size Resort Collection
Bohemian Tiered Skirt $138
buy it

We love a good boho skirt.

Ryllace Plus-Size Resort Collection
Melissa Double-Strap Slides $65
buy it

BRB, buying these slides right now.

 

