Bachelorette’s Ryan Claims He’s ‘Honest & Genuine’ After Michelle Found His Notes on How to Get a Good Edit

After he was eliminated on Night One, Bachelor Nation members want to know where Ryan from The Bachelorette 2021 is now and whether he’s responded to Michelle’s claim that he wasn’t “authentic” and had a “play-by-play book” on how to get a good edit on the show.

Ryan is one of 30 contestants on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young. Michelle, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, where she was the runner-up. Michelle was confirmed as the season 18 Bachelorette during the season 25 “After the Final Rose” special, where guest host Emmanuel Acho announced Michelle and Katie Thurston, who was eliminated in 10th place on Matt’s Bachelor season, as the next Bachelorettes. Katie, who was the season 17 Bachelorette, aired her season from June to August 2021. Michelle’s season will air from October to December 2021.

According to Reality Steve, Michelle was the first choice to be the season 17 Bachelorette but because of her job as a fifth grade teacher, she didn’t want to leave her students during the school year like she did on Matt’s Bachelor season, so ABC postponed filming for her until the summer when school is out. While Michelle was still in school, Katie filmed her Bachelorette season, which is why there were two Bachelorettes in 2021.

In an interview Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, Michelle explained that she wanted to find a love like her parents’ on The Bachelorette. “Growing up just with my parents, seeing how they treated each other through stressful times, I mean life is not always easy but the fact that they have been married for so long and they still laugh so hard? I am not going to settle for anything less,” she said. “That is what I am going to look for.” She continued. “Finding a relationship where it is not going to fade out. You can’t predict everything that is going to happen to you in your relationship but knowing that I have a person that is going to stick it out and has that same mindset is incredibly important.”

So…where is Ryan from The Bachelorette 2021 now and what has he said about the show’s claims that he had “notes” on how to make Michelle like him and not be edited as a “villain”? Read on for where Ryan from The Bachelorette is now after he was eliminated on Night One.

Who is Ryan from The Bachelorette 2021?

So…who is Ryan Fox from The Bachelorette 2021? Ryan is a 30-year-old from San Jose, California. His Instagram handle is @ryanmichaelfox. “Attitude is equally as important as ability,” his Instagram bio reads.

Ryan was eliminated on Night One after co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams found a folder of “notes” in his hotel room about how to make Michelle like him and not be edited as a villain on the show. The folder also included quotes used by past Bachelors, as well as notes on likable Bachelorette alums like Jason Tartick and Mike Johnson. When Kaitlyn and Tayshia told Michelle about the folder, Michelle confronted Ryan about his notes. Ryan claimed that, while he wrote some of the notes, most of them were written by his friend’s wife. He also claimed that he had only seen a couple hours of The Bachelor, which is why he had notes, so he could prepare himself for the show.

Michelle then asked Ryan to take her to his hotel room, so she could see the notes for herself. After she read over the notes, which also included details on her career as a teacher and how he can seem more interested in her profession, Michelle decided to send Ryan home and he became the first contestant eliminated on her Bachelorette season. Michelle later told the cast that she eliminated Ryan because he wasn’t “authentic” and had a “play-by-play book” on how to be the next Bachelor.

Before Michelle’s Bachelorette premiered, Ryan took to his Instagram Story with a Boomerang a bottle and a glass of wine with the caption, “If this is happening. At least I’m going to enjoy myself,” with three laughing face emojis. Ryan also responded to Michelle’s claim he wasn’t “authentic” by reposting his friend’s Instagram story, who called him “the most honest and genuine guy I know.” Since The Bachelorette season 18 premiere, Ryan has also limited comments on his Instagram. He also has no mention of The Bachelorette in his Instagram bio.

Though he claimed not to know much about the Bachelor franchise, Ryan was a “Bachelor” during a stop on Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins’ “Bachelor Live on Stage Tour” in February 2020. The event saw meet 10 women with the hopes of finding a romantic connection. “Well this happened last night… 🌹 ⁣ ⁣ Thank you to the 10 beautiful ladies who put themselves out there on stage last night. You all did amazing!!! I honestly didn’t know how you did it? Lol Especially on short notice and not knowing what to expect 😬,” he captioned an Instagram post. “Bachelorlive staff, hosts, and dancers thank you for coaching me and calming my nerves before the show and throughout. I was a wreck and needed it 😰. ⁣ ⁣ And lastly thank you to all my friends and family who came out last night. There was roughly 70+ people who paid to watch me suffer on stage 😂. Looks like I might have more friends then I thought 🤷🏻‍♂️.”

In his Bachelorette bio, Ryan described himself as “compassionate, competitive and motivated.” “Ryan is compassionate, competitive and motivated. He dreams about bringing the perfect woman home to his family raisin ranch to enjoy the picturesque sunset of central California, and he is hopeful that Michelle is the one for him. Ryan is a planner who creates lists for all endeavors he pursues, and that includes his love life,” his bio reads. “He is looking for a woman who checks off all his boxes: intelligent, down to earth, big heart, healthy and a girl-next-door type. Michelle may check all of his boxes, but will he check all of hers? Only time will tell …”

For his fun facts, Ryan listed the follow:

– Ryan is obsessed with ice cream trucks.

– Ryan LOVES spreadsheets.

– Ryan is enthusiastic about cuddling.

What is Ryan’s job?

What is Ryan’s job? Ryan lists his job on The Bachelorette as “environmental consultant.” Ryan runs his own environmental consulting company, Fox Onsite Solutions. He opened up about his business in an Instagram post in October 2021. “Fox Onsite Solutions 🌱 my side project turned full Environmental consulting company is on the home stretch for 2021 👨🏻‍🔬👨🏻‍💻. ⁣ ⁣ With construction at an all time high we hit our target goal midyear 🎯🏆 and are on pace to double our goal,” he wrote in the caption. “While we continue to work through projects, the last part of this year will primarily focus on closing out existing projects ✔️and business development 📈: new training plans, filing systems, timekeeping structures, new technology etc. ⁣ ⁣ Looking forward to some well deserved R&R 😴😴, some nice vacations 🏝, and spending some time with family 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦. Going to enjoy focusing more attention on my other pet projects that I have been wanting to start. My body and mind definitely need a break 😵😵‍💫.”

Ryan showed one of his projects in an Instagram post in October 2021, where he assembled a house by himself. “Never ending projects is my favorite way to keep busy. #farmboy #worksmarternotharder #oopsduginthewrongspot 🤷🏻‍♂️,” he wrote in the caption.

Does Ryan win The Bachelorette 2021?

Does Ryan win The Bachelorette 2021? The answer is no. As we explained earlier, he was eliminated on Night One and does not come back.

According to Reality Steve, Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas, was the winner of Michelle’s Bachelorette season. Nayte proposed to Michelle during the Final Rose Ceremony in Punta de Mita, Mexico, where Michelle filmed her Fantasy Suites. Michelle accepted Nayte’s proposal and gave him her Final Rose. Brandon Jones, a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon, was her runner-up. (For more spoilers about Michelle’s Bachelorette season and her winner, click here.)

Ryan also isn’t next Bachelor for 2022, despite his efforts to be the next lead. The season 26 Bachelor is Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, who was eliminated on Michelle’s Bachelorette season before the finale. As for Michelle’s Bachelorette winner, Nayte is the seventh Bachelorette contestant to win and receive the First Impression Rose after Dale Moss (season 16, Clare Crawley); Garrett Yrigoyen (season 14, Becca Kufrin); Bryan Abasolo (season 13, Rachel Lindsay); Shawn Booth (season 11, Kaitlyn Bristowe); Roberto Martinez (season 6, Ali Fedotowsky) and Jesse Csincsak (season 4, DeAnna Pappas.)

It’s unclear what Michelle’s engagement ring from Nayte looks like, but it’s almost certain that the ring was designed by Neil Lane, a celebrity jeweler, who has created engagement rings for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise since 2008.

In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, former host Chris Harrison revealed that Bachelor Nation couples have to stay together for a certain amount of time, otherwise they have to return the free engagement ring to Neil Lane. “There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway,” he said. “But after months… it goes back.”

Lane told StyleCaster in 2016 that he doesn’t know where the rings go, but that he designs them with the hope that the couple to stays together. “I make rings hoping that people stay together forever, but after they get the ring, I don’t have a say in it, and what happens after that, I don’t know,” he said. “Where the ring goes, I have to say, I don’t really know. I just say it goes to ring heaven.”

Who is The Bachelorette 2021, Michelle Young?

In case you don’t know by now: Michelle Young is The Bachelorette 2021 for season 18. Michelle, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, where she was the runner-up. During the season 25 “After the Final Rose” special, Michelle and Katie Thurston, who was eliminated in 10th place on Matt’s Bachelor season, were announced as the next Bachelorettes. Katie, who was the season 17 Bachelorette, aired her season from June to August 2021. Michelle’s season will air from October to December 2021.

So who is The Bachelorette 2021, Michelle Young? Michelle was a Division 1 college basketball player and played Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, from 2011 to 2015. Michelle’s current job is as a fifth grade teacher at an elementary school in Bloomington, Minnesota. She joined Instagram on April 2020, just a couple months before Matt’s Bachelor season premiered.

In her Bachelor bio, Michelle describes herself as an “over-worker” and described her “dream man” as confident but not cocky.” “Admittedly, she is an over-worker and says she is here because she is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family,” Michelle’s Bachelor bio reads. “As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things.”

Her bio continues, “When Michelle’s not working, she loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting. She is very adventurous in life and in appetite; she says that all of her favorite restaurants are local food trucks. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the superman to her superwoman and says that, together, she hopes that she and Matt can fall in love and change the world.” For her fun facts, Michelle lists the following: – Michelle is a catch-phrase queen. – Michelle loves to go ice cream taste testing. – Michelle is not into hot tub dates because they are too cliché.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.