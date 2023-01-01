Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth Reveals if He Makes More Than His ‘Live’ Co-Host Kelly Ripa—See His ‘American Idol’ Salary & More

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve watched him on your television for the past two decades, you may be wondering about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and more hosting jobs.

Seacrest, whose full name is Ryan John Seacrest, was born on December 24, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. His broadcast career started when he was 16 years old and won an internship at the radio station 94.1 WSTR in Atlanta, where he would substitute as a DJ when the show’s regular DJs called in sick. Seacrest went on to study journalism at the University of Georgia but left college at 19 to move to Los Angeles to pursue his broadcast career. He went on to host shows like Radical Outdoor Challenge, Gladiators 2000 and Wild Animal Games until his big break in 2002 when he became the host of American Idol.

“For me, one of the most exciting moments was being able to be on the radio as a kid, and get that experience at 16-years-old in Atlanta. You know, just opening up that microphone and realizing there’s some power and exposure in that platform. I found that to be incredibly fascinating,” Seacrest told GQ in 2015. “But the actual ‘break’ I think would have to be American Idol. When it started, we realized it was something significantly special and unique. What it did for me individually, was motivate me to do more. I saw it as an opportunity to expand my businesses because I now had access to get the meeting that I didn’t have before the success of that show.”

Along with American Idol, Seacrest has gone on to host his own radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest; a talk show with Kelly Ripa, Live With Kelly and Ryan; and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. That isn’t to mention his work behind the scenes as an executive producer on reality television shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Shahs of Sunset. So what is Ryan Seacrest’s net worth? Read on for what we know about Ryan Seacrest’s net worth and how much he makes on American Idol and more hosting jobs.

How much does Ryan Seacrest make from American Idol?

How much does Ryan Seacrest make from American Idol? Seacrest hosted American Idol for 15 seasons from 2002 to 2016 when it was cancelled by FOX. (He co-hosted season one with comedian Brian Dunkleman.) Seacrest returned as the host of American Idol in 2018 after the show rebooted by ABC.

So…how much does Ryan Seacrest make from American Idol? According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seacrest made $5 million per season for the seasons one through eight of American Idol. In 2009, he signed a $45 million deal to continue to host American Idol for seasons nine through eleven, which paid him $15 million each season. (According Forbes, American Idol was the most profitable show on television in 2011, making $7.11 million each half hour, which was three times as much as the second most profitable show at the time, Two and a Half Men.)

In 2012, Seacrest signed a $30 million deal to continue to host American Idol for seasons 12 and 13, which paid him $15 million each season, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2014, he signed a $15 million deal to continue as American Idol‘s host for season 14. He signed the same $15 million deal in 2015 for American Idol‘s 15th and final season on FOX.

How much does Ryan Seacrest make from the American Idol reboot? According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seacrest was offered $5 million to host the American Idol reboot on ABC, which was $10 million less than what he made on FOX. After negotiations, Seacrest signed a deal to host the American Idol reboot for $10 million for the first season of the reboot, which was still $5 million less than what he made on FOX. As for Seacrest’s currently salary for the American Idol reboot, that amount is unclear. Page Six reports that he makes $15 million per season, which is the same as what he made before American Idol was rebooted, while The Wall Street Journal reports that he makes $12 million per season, which is still $3 million less than when American Idol was on FOX.

Seacrest hosts the American Idol reboot with judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry. In comparison, Richie and Bryan each make $7 million per season, while Perry makes $25 million per season, according to Page Six. “ABC was originally going to spend no more than $50 million on talent. They had to expand their budget for Lionel,” a source told Page Six in 2017. “[ABC President] Ben Sherwood blew the budget on Katy without thinking how that would impact other areas of the show budget. He gambled on her because of her appeal to a younger audience and huge social-media following. But Katy is effectively taking money from the other judges, who then had to be paid way less.” The source continued, “The negotiations with Luke and Lionel have been fraught and difficult because of [Katy’s paycheck]. They expected similar deals to Katy, but are, in fact, getting a hell of a lot less. In the end, ABC had to cough up a second round of money to sign the other judges.”

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of FremantleMedia North America, the production company behind American Idol, defended Perry’s salary in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “The show is not more expensive than its competitors in the genre. If other networks can make it work on similar properties, then there’s no reason why ABC couldn’t,” she said. “This notion that the show [costs] a lot more than any other is completely untrue. We know that because we’ve made other shows in other genres. ABC wouldn’t order something that didn’t work for them financially.” She also confirmed that ABC never considered any other hosts for the American Idol reboot aside from Seacrest. “It was always going to happen. It’s hard for Ryan. He’s on the East Coast now and had to figure out how to make it work, but he’s the hardest-working man in show business, so there will be some flying back and forth,” Frot-Coutaz told The Hollywood Reporter. “But, as I said, it was always going to happen. He’s the face of ‘Idol.’”

How much does Ryan Seacrest make from Live With Kelly and Ryan?

How much does Ryan Seacrest make from Live With Kelly and Ryan? Seacrest became a co-host on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017 after Kelly Ripa’s former co-host, Michael Strahan, left the show after four years in 2016. Seacrest is also an executive producer on the show. “Not only is Kelly Ripa one of the most talented live hosts in broadcast TV, she’s also become a very dear friend to me over the years. It’s consistently been my privilege and pleasure to work alongside Kelly with all her incredible talents, charm and humor – whether hosting the Disney Christmas Day Parade special with her a decade ago or guest co-hosting alongside her on ‘Live,’ it’s always just been easy and fun to share a set with her, and we have a blast,” Seacrest said in a statement at the time. “I’ve been so fortunate in my career to be a part of some incredible TV programs, and I’m excited to join daytime’s top entertainment talk show, and most important, I couldn’t think of anyone I’d rather share this new chapter with than Kelly Ripa – she’s a dream broadcast partner, and I can’t wait to start.”

Ripa added in her own statement, “Ryan is a quintessential broadcaster and at the top of his game,” said Ripa. “I am thrilled to start my mornings with him every day, and we are so fortunate at ‘Live’ to have him join the family. Ryan is a close friend and his star shines as brightly off camera as it does on. His tremendous success is only matched by his impeccable reputation. Plainly said, everyone loves him, and so will our daily viewers.”

So…how much does Ryan Seacrest make from Live With Kelly and Ryan? According to Forbes, Seacrest makes $10 million per year as a co-host on Live With Kelly and Ryan. In comparison, his co-host, Kelly Ripa, who has hosted the talk show since 2001, makes $22 million per year, which is $17 million more than Seacrest’s salary, according to In Touch Weekly.

How much does Ryan Seacrest make from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?

How much does Ryan Seacrest make from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve? Seacrest started hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve in 2005 after the special’s creator and former host, Dick Clark, suffered a stroke in 2004 that resulted in speech impediments. (Clark died of a heart attack on April 18, 2012. He was 82 years old.) After hosting New Year’s Rockin’ Eve as Clark’s replacement in 2005 and 2006, Seacrest was announced as the special’s permanent host in 2007. The special was renamed as Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in 2009.

So…how much does Ryan Seacrest make from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve? According to Forbes, Seacrest makes $1 million each year for the special, which he also executive produces. Though the amount is a lot less than what he makes for American Idol and Live With Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest’s $1 million salary for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve comes from just one night of work.

What is Ryan Seacrest’s net worth?

What is Ryan Seacrest’s net worth? Ryan Seacrest’s net worth is $450 million, with $75 million earned each year, according to Celebrity Net Worth. (In comparison, his Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa’s net worth is $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.) Along with what he makes from American Idol, Live With Kelly and Ryan and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Ryan Seacrest’s net worth also includes what he earned from hosting other shows and specials, such as his radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, which he’s hosted since 2004 and also executive produces; E! News, which he hosted from 2006 to 2015; E! Live from the Red Carpet, which he’s hosted since 2006; the Primetime Emmy Awards, which he hosted in 2007 and co-hosted in 2008; and American Idol Rewind, which he hosted from 2007 to 2008.

Ryan Seacrest’s net worth also includes his work as an executive producer on reality television shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Denise Richards: It’s Complicated, Married to Jonas, The Wanted Life, Shahs of Sunset, Rob & Chyna, Life of Kylie, and The Kardashians. He’s also executive produced scripted shows such as Insatiable on Netflix. Along with his television career, Ryan Seacrest’s net worth also includes his menswear brand, Ryan Seacrest Distinction, which he launched with Macy’s in 2014; as well as his skin care line, Polished, which he launched with dermatologist Harold Lancer in 2017.

In an interview with GQ in 2015, Seacrest explained how he manages his multiple jobs. “I actually don’t know the answer,” Seacrest said when asked how many jobs he has. “I’ve got three radio shows, American Idol, red carpets for E!, the production company, hosting New Year’s Eve, the clothing line, the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, so nine…close to ten.” He continued, “I work pretty fast and efficiently. Consolidation is something I’ve learned. I’ve got a lot of things in the same place. For instance, I’ve got the radio show, but then I can walk across the hall to the TV studio. Another thing that allows me to stay on top of things is that I’ve got a great team. I try to find an expert in each of the places I’m working, and I keep updated through them. It’s a puzzle each day, and at the end of the day I get an email brief of everything that happened in every division.”

He also told GQ the mark he wants to leave on the world after he’s done. “I’ve never thought about it. I think about the people that have motivated me. I think it’s so important for young people to have mentors, and to have people to turn to for advice and study,” he said. “And for me those people were Merv Griffin, and Dick Clark, and Larry King. I think the legacy that I hope to leave is that people think of me as their friend on the radio, their friend on TV, who made it look pretty easy and was a source or a conduit for escapism. I don’t do surgery and it’s not rocket science. And the shows that I’m a part of are versions of escapism.” He continued, “I think my job is to get out of the way. My job is to get things started, get out of the way, and say goodnight. When I’m hosting a show, it’s not about me, it’s about the others that are there, and making them shine, and trying to get the best out of the moments. Whether that means an artist is singing a song on stage or someone is about to perform live on stage in Times Square in front of millions of people around the world. I think the most important trait of hosting is listening and knowing when to get out of the way.”

