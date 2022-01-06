Ryan Seacrest Just Shaded Andy Cohen After He Called Him a ‘Loser’ During His NYE Show

Battle of the hosts. Ryan Seacrest shaded Andy Cohen after the Bravo star’s New Year’s Eve rant where he called the American Idol host a “loser” and claimed that there was “nothing” to watch on his NYE show.

The moment came on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live on December 31, 2021, when Cohen—who co-hosted the special with friend and CNN anchor Anderson Cooper—described the musical guests on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which Seacrest has hosted since 2005 after the original host, Dick Clark, suffered a stroke. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” Cohen said during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live. “We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it? It’s not Journey! It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey.”

After Cohen’s rant, Seacrest shaded the Watch What Happens Live host in an Instagram Story on January 5, 2022, of a screenshot of an article by The Wrap about Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve‘s ratings. According to The Wrap, Seacrest’s NYe special was the highest-rated New Year’s Eve special of 2021 with more than 19.6 million viewers—three times as many people that watched Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on Peacock. The event was also Rockin Eve‘s highest-rated show in four years. “Thank you to everyone who made this year’s #RockinEve another success!” Seacrest captioned an Instagram post on January 5, 2022. “To all those who tuned in, to my amazing co-hosts @lizakoshy, @ciara, @theebillyporter, @roselyn_sanchez, as well as the incredible artists and the crew who made the 50th Anniversary so special. We couldn’t have done it without you!”

On an episode of his Andy Cohen Live SiriusXM show on January 3, 2022, Cohen revealed that he “regrets” his rant about Seacrest.“The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” he said during the Monday, January 3, episode of his Andy Cohen Live SiriusXM show. “And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

On an episode of The Howard Stern Show on January 4, 2022, Cohen also addressed rumors that his friend and Seacrest’s Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa was “upset” over his New Year’s Eve rant. “As I was going on my rant about Journey, I did wind up kind of starting to throw ABC under the bus. And that is my only regret from the night,” he said. “I was, as they say, in my cups and I was kind of enjoying the rant. I was like, ‘Wow, it’s really fun being on CNN and just ranting like a nutty guy.’ So I kept going.” He continued, “[Kelly was] not upset with me”

Cohen’s comments came after a source told Radar Online at the time that Ripa had an issue with Cohen’s rant about her co-host. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” the insider said. “What makes matters worse is that Kelly works for ABC. She is very loyal. She is a class act. Calling ABC viewers ‘losers’ (as Cohen did while co-hosting CNN’s New year’s countdown) isn’t cool. One thing is for sure, it’s going to be very to ever ask Andy to fill in on ABC next to Kelly the next time Ryan is off.”

The insider continued, “Anderson did nothing when Andy went on his rant. He should have stuck up for Kelly and ABC. This circle of friends is so incestuous. It makes everything really awkward.

The source also claimed that Cohen contacted Seacrest personally to apologize after the rant. “It all comes from a place of jealousy. Andy desperately wanted the job on ABC sitting next to Kelly. He is pee-green that Ryan has a super successful radio show and hosts American Idol,” the insider said. “At the end of the day, Andy created Real Housewives. Yes, his Bravo late-night show is successful, but usually the only time anyone watches is when he has The Housewives’ on. Ryan’s name triggers Andy, but without the alcohol, he can pretend it doesn’t.”