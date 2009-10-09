Ryan Ross: Panic! at the Disco Former Member Spotted Doing Shots with Mischa Barton

Just when we thought Mischa was making a comeback, the actress is reverting back to her old ways, but can we really blame her? After her newest acting gig The Beautiful Life got cancelled after just two episodes, the ex-OC star has reason to want to drink her sorrows away.

Wednesday night, Barton and former Panic! at the Disco guitarist, Ryan Ross, were spotted out at LES bar in NYC ordering up rounds of shots. Ross, who is now a band member of The Young Veins with another ex-Panic! member Jon Walker, looked as if him and Barton might be sparking a little romance. Bonding over liquor as usual, Mischa? Back to rehab you go…