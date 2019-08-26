Ryan Reynolds Trolling Blake Lively With Bad Photos On Her Birthday Is A Gift

They say the best things in life are free and, well, we’re inclined to believe it. Because Ryan Reynolds trolled Blake Lively with birthday photos, and it didn’t cost anyone a thing — you know, except perhaps a bit of Lively’s dignity. The move is perfectly on-par with the playful couple, though, and it stands to reason any smugness Reynolds is feeling in the moment will be short-lived. As history has proven, the birthday girl can take it and dish it out.

Since Lively turned 32 on Sunday, Reynolds took to social media to celebrate the occasion. His message seemed innocent and straightforward enough: “Happy Birthday, @blakelively.” But as you scroll through the 10 images attached to the post, it becomes abundantly clear that Reynolds was, in fact, trolling his wife. Every picture shows Lively in some varying degree of awkwardness, from eyes closed to funny facial expressions.

Famous friends of the couple hopped onto the comment thread to share their birthday wishes for Lively while laughing at Reynolds’ antics. Several pointed out the obvious: There’s nothing you can really do to dull Lively’s shine. “There are no bad pictures of @blakelively,” wrote Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld. Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown echoed the sentiment, saying, “Haha! Happy birthday she’s always so beautiful.”

The light-hearted couple got married in 2012 and recently announced they are expecting their third child. The new baby will join daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2. Still, while Reynolds and Lively have clearly grown up in some ways since getting hitched, they haven’t lost the playfulness in their relationship.

They’re known for their witty social media repartee, often trolling each other with mis-cropped photos and silly jabs. Just recently, Reynolds both praised his wife and poked her by revealing a portrait she’d had custom-made for him. “This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me,” he said, joking, “If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake.”

Oh, Reynolds — what a rascal, that guy! Best wishes for a happy birthday to Lively (with minimal hassle from her husband).

Originally posted SheKnows.