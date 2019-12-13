Ryan Reynolds Trolled Blake Lively by Saying He’s Married to ‘Another Woman’

Will Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively ever take a break from trolling each other? Not likely, it seems. On Thursday, Dec. 12, Ryan trolled his wife by claiming that she’s…not really his wife at all. Yes, Ryan’s latest troll of Blake involves marrying another woman because these two have no limits and we love it!

Ryan appeared on the Today show on Thursday morning, where the hosts asked him about his wife, obvi—their relationship i one of the cutest in Hollywood, mostly because they are always poking fun at each other. Ryan joked with the hosts that he has “actually never met” Blake IRL. He explained, “We actually only exist as a couple online. It’s manufactured by the studio system, it’s worked out pretty well for us, really.” OK, so Ryan is single then? Nope, he has a completely different wife in another country (lol). “I’m actually married to a woman named Louise in Denmark. We have four kids, and it’s been amazing,” he said.

Four kids! Well OK, Ryan. In reality, he and Blake share three kids together. They just welcomed their youngest daughter in October. (To be fair, they haven’t revealed their daughter’s name, photo, or birth story to the public, so maybe she ISN’T real? Kidding, kidding.)

On a more serious note, Ryan gushed about his new life as a father of three. “I love it,” he said. “It’s been incredible.”

Blake and Ryan married in September 2012 after meeting on the set of The Green Lantern in 2011. Though the film became a box office flop, The Green Lantern, in which Ryan and Blake played love interests, proved to be the start of the couple’s hilarious love story. Since then, the pair have welcomed three daughters. Along with the aforementioned, not-yet-named one, Blake and Ryan also share daughters Inez, 3, and James, 4, who’s actually been featured on Taylor Swift’s song “Gorgeous,” just FYI.

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Ryan revealed that James wants to be an actress just like her parents. Her dad, however, isn’t a fan of the career choice. “She wants to be an actor,” he said. “Yep. I’m fine if she wants to be an actor. Go ahead. You know, in school, do after school stuff like that. That’s all fine. Right now, it’s every day is like a recital. She’s singing songs, she’s doing little plays at home, all that stuff, but being a child actor in movies and stuff, that’s a whole other ball of wax.”

“I tried to explain to her, that’s a huge burden on your nervous system,” he continued. “I mean, having to process all of that attention and information. Also, you develop all of these unhealthy coping mechanisms. And she just looked at me, like she didn’t know what the fuck I was talking about, and I was like, what’s cheaper and easier is let’s just skip showbiz and enroll you right into cocaine. Because showbiz is not good for kids! I feel like we should know this by now, right? But parents everywhere are like let’s just put them in a movie unsupervised. It’s great, it’s great.”

Yeah, that’s not unconvincing at all. Maybe little James will rethink her career choice.