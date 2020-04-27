Ryan Reynolds Just Burned Blake Lively So Good For Making Fun of His Hair

We love to see it. Ryan Reynolds trolled Blake Lively for shading his hair, and we couldn’t stan this couple more. The internet war came on Sunday, April 26, when Lively posted a photo of her husband’s “quarantine” hair on her Instagram Story. The photo showed Reynolds with a teeny-tiny ponytail, which was tied with a small blue scrunchie. Obvi, the hairstyle came courtesy of the couple’s daughters: 3-year-old Inez and 5-year-old James.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” Lively captioned the picture, which will be burned into our memories for maybe forever.

Of course, Reynolds came prepared with a response for his wife. In his own Instagram Story, the Deadpool actor reposted the picture with the caption: “Clearly your birth control doesn’t work, so…” Damn, troll the whole family, why don’t you, Ryan?

As fans know, Reynolds and Lively have trolled each other for years since they wed in September 2012. From the time Lively dragged Reynolds’ Christmas cookies to the time the actor wished Billy Ray Cyrus a happy birthday instead of his wife, the two have no shame when it comes to making fun of each other.

But that doesn’t mean that Reynolds and Lively don’t have love for each other. In a 2017 interview with Glamour, Lively opened up about how her romance with Reynolds was different than any other relationship she’s had. “My husband and I are really shy people who express ourselves best when we’re acting, when we’re hiding as someone else,” she said at the time. “So the fact that very shy people have to share that shy person with the world — and are sometimes hurt by it — it’s very weird emotionally. Anyway, champagne problems.”

She continued, “Not all men, but a subsection of men, have a desire to understand and control women. To do that, you have to paint them into this thing you can wrap your head around. But women are complex. It also is [a reminder] that what you see in the media is not real life. The night before an interview, I have complete anxiety: How is this person going to spin me? So when you read, ‘Oh, she’s got a perfect life,’ or ‘Her life is crumbling’ — they pick narratives for everyone. And the narratives stick.”

Will continue to stan Blake and Ryan forever.