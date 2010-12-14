Ryan Reynolds And Scarlett Divorce, Gemma As Mermaid!

Read that body laguage. Photo: Kevin Mazur, WireImage
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Ryan Reynolds and Scar Jo are separated. That much hotness in one house was bound to implode. (TMZ)
- The white suit worn by John Lennon on the cover of the “Abbey Road” album will be up for sale on New Year’s Day it previously sold for $120,000 at auction in 2005. Christmas wish list anyone? (WWD)
- Jen Brill wears Old Spice deodorant because every man she’s ever loved smelled like it. hmmm. (Into the Gloss)
- John Galliano is a true method designer, “People always ask me about the clothes I wear on the runway. The attention should be on the collectionnot my finale! I get so immersed in the world that I am creating thatlike a method actorI tune with the muse.” (WSJ)
- Bosnian model Andrej Pejic, who is considered androgynous but mostly looks like a hot chick, just landed an ad campaign for Jean Paul Gaultier alongside Karolina Kurkova. (Jezebel)
- Snooki is now designing a line of slippers. I need to get my ass on Season 3 of The Jersey Shore asap. (Blackbook)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @Bergdorfs Oh. Another Sale item that I love? this sequin LS tee from Phillip Lim. It gives me a royal flush! >> http://on.fb.me/eUqzRD#BGSale It’s very…purple.
- RT @kristinprim uh @karenrobinovitz ‘s @stylelikeu is amaaaaaaaazing. love. http://stylelikeu.com/closets/karen-robinovitz/ We heart Karen!
- RT @LHearst Shaw Living the day away. It is so beautiful today! This chick is not in NYC #dyingofcold.
- RT @sea_of_shoes [Jane Aldridge] About to interview Franca Sozzani! #nervous Need we say it again? Bloggers are the new everything.
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Gemma Ward is a mermaid in this trailer (check her at 1:52 and 2:07)