Ryan Reynolds And Scarlett Divorce, Gemma As Mermaid!

Kerry Pieri
Read that body laguage. Photo: Kevin Mazur, WireImage

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

  • The white suit worn by John Lennon on the cover of the “Abbey Road” album will be up for sale on New Year’s Day it previously sold for $120,000 at auction in 2005. Christmas wish list anyone? (WWD)
  • Jen Brill wears Old Spice deodorant because every man she’s ever loved smelled like it. hmmm. (Into the Gloss)
  • John Galliano is a true method designer, “People always ask me about the clothes I wear on the runway. The attention should be on the collectionnot my finale! I get so immersed in the world that I am creating thatlike a method actorI tune with the muse.” (WSJ)
  • Bosnian model Andrej Pejic, who is considered androgynous but mostly looks like a hot chick, just landed an ad campaign for Jean Paul Gaultier alongside Karolina Kurkova. (Jezebel) 107440 1292354434 486x Ryan Reynolds And Scarlett Divorce, Gemma As Mermaid!
  • Snooki is now designing a line of slippers. I need to get my ass on Season 3 of The Jersey Shore asap. (Blackbook)107449 1292355541 Ryan Reynolds And Scarlett Divorce, Gemma As Mermaid!

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
107448 1292355505 Ryan Reynolds And Scarlett Divorce, Gemma As Mermaid!

  • RT @LHearst Shaw Living the day away. It is so beautiful today! This chick is not in NYC #dyingofcold.
  • RT @sea_of_shoes [Jane Aldridge] About to interview Franca Sozzani! #nervous Need we say it again? Bloggers are the new everything.


TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
Gemma Ward is a mermaid in this trailer (check her at 1:52 and 2:07)

