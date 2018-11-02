Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively Look-Alike Who’s ‘Engaged to a Spirit’

If you’ve been on the internet in the past week, you’ve likely seen Amethyst Realm, a British woman, who claims to be engaged to a spirit. (She also claims to have cheated on her husband with a spirit, as well as had sex with at least 20 of them.) “There was no going down on one knee—he doesn’t have knees. But for the first time, I heard him speak,” she told The Sun. “I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”

Unsurprisingly, the story went viral, but not entirely for the reason you might think. Though many were interested (and disturbed) by Realm’s ghost affairs, some were also taken aback to her uncanny resemblance to Blake Lively. One such person? Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds.

In typical Ryan-Reynolds fashion, the actor took the viral opportunity to make fun of his wife’s doppelgänger—and his marriage. In a retweet of the New York Post’s story on Realm, Reynolds trolled his wife and Realm’s surprising resemblance to her. “THIS is how I find out?” he tweeted.

This isn’t the first time Reynolds and Lively have trolled each other on social media. The couple has a long history of trolling each other, from the time Reynolds wished Billy Ray Cyrus a happy birthday before his wife to when Lively instagrammed a picture of Ryan Gosling instead of her husband. We can’t wait for Lively’s revenge.