Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series ‘The Politician’ Delivers The Blueprint On How To Be Petty

We try to play nice and keep it cute. However, we also stan a petty queen or king. Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series The Politician trailer delivers a heavy dose of iconic pettiness and it’s everything we never knew we needed in our lives. Murphy’s very first Netflix series is obviously over the top–which is why we live for him.

The Politician is giving us Reese Witherspoon’s Election remixed with Scream Queens. The series follows posh high schooler high-schooler Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), who is obsessed with winning his student body’s presidential election. However, things go awry for Payton when his perfectly picked running mate, Infinity Jackson (Zoey Deutch), is caught on tape calling a gay reporter a gay slur.

This leads to nearly everyone in the series including the legendary Jessica Layne and Gwyneth Paltrow who plays Payton’s mother saying the word “butt-munch” over and over. Honestly, it’s even better than you think it is. The iconic Ms. Lange plays Infinity’s grandma who we would like to be friends with immediately.

TBH’s Platt’s Payton is high key terrifying AF. As mama Gwen says, “his ambition frightens me.”

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan —The Politician is just the first of a slew of new content that Murphy has created for Netflix.

Watch the trailer for yourself below.

The Politician is set to come storming onto your TV–Sept. 27. Truly we are already living for this.