Worlds Collide: Karlie Kloss Meets Ryan Lochte, Bonds Over Birthdays and Fashion

Every once in awhile, we find out about an amazing worlds-colliding occurrence in which two awesome celebrities from completely different circles end up hanging out together, and it always makes us happy. In fact, there’s actually a whole Tumblr dedicated to this. The pairing that has us thrilled of late features supermodel Karlie Kloss and Olympian (and diamond grill enthusiast) Ryan Lochte.

The two first met when they posed for this year’s much discussed Vogue spread — and they apparently immediately bonded over their shared birthday on August 3. As Kloss told Style.com:

“Yeah, August 3 is a very good day. It’s funny, actually, because I was supposed to go to London to watch him in the Olympics, but I didn’t make it, so I was rooting for him—and all of the Olympians I met on the shoot—from Denmark. I was texting with Ryan, though—such a sweet guy. We Leos are crazy!”

While they are on top of the world right now, she predicts Lochte will stay humble. “Even though I am 20 and already have a career, I realize it is important to have normal friends and I think he is the same way. He is just a normal guy. He was really interested in fashion, actually; he wants to have his own line. I was surprised by how in the know he was.”

While we can’t really imagine Ryan Lochte’s clothing line having much more than sneakers, we have faith that his texting buddy Karlie can whip him into shape. We’re really getting ahead of ourselves here, but how hot would these two be as a couple? Here’s hoping …