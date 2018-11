Ryan McGinley shot one of our favorite campaigns of the season- Stella McCartney’s woodland fairytale. He has also received a lot of attention for the work he’s done for Wrangler and Levi’s. Now the acclaimed photographer can add Missoni to his resume; McGinley has replaced Steven Meisel for their Fall 2009 ads. This shot is of Hanne-Gaby Odiele on the back of a truck at Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett Airfield.

[fashionologie]