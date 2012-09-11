Ryan Lochte Met His Latest Celebrity Crush at Brian Atwood’s Shindig

Right after he returned to the United States with a ton of gold medals in tow, Olympian Ryan Lochte proclaimed that his celebrity crush was Blake Lively. As we know by this point, Lively tied the knot this past weekend to Ryan Reynolds (wearing Marchesa, not Chanel — in case there was still any confusion).

Naturally, the man whose mother even admits prefers a good old one-night stand, didn’t let the fact that his crush married another Ryan get him down. He’s been gallivanting around New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row with the likes of Lauren Conrad and of course attending all of the parties — where, as it happens, he got to meet his next celebrity crush.

“I met Paris Hilton at [Brian Atwood‘s dinner] last week,” Lochte told People. “I got to hang out with her. She’s a really sweet girl. Very attractive, I must say.” We guess gold medalists prefer blondes. Perhaps a few photo opps with Lochte will put Hilton back on the map in a major way, and it will give him the celebrity fling he wants. It’s a win-win!