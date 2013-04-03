Ryan Lochte: I’m the Next Kim Kardashian

With his E! reality show “What Would Ryan Lochte Do?” premiering April 21 on E!, swimmer Ryan Lochte is set to become a household name in a whole different way. Lochte first became famous thanks to his gold medal winning stint at the 2012 London Olympics, and the series of media appearances that followed where he demonstrated his quirky and loveable frat boy-like personality. As he braces himself for even more exposure, he has one celebrity as his inspiration: Kim Kardashian.

No, it’s not because she is pregnant with Kanye West‘s baby and seems to have an endless supply of Lanvin—it’s because she’s so successful. “Kim started from pretty much nothing, and now everyone everywhere knows who she is. That’s what I want to do,” Lochte told The Hollywood Reporter. (Just as an aside, she was raised very wealthy with connections to fame, so she didn’t exactly start with nothing.)

Given that her family’s slew of successful reality shows also air on E!, he has high hopes he can follow in her Louboutin-clad footsteps. “I’ve seen what E! has done in the past with reality shows like hers. Today, she’s huge,” he said. Lochte also mentioned that the two have yet to meet—which is sure to be an event that’s likely televised on their now-shared network.

Regardless, Lochte’s got a long way to go—but he seems up for the challenge.