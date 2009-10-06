Ryan Gosling’s Band Dead Man’s Bones Release Album

True story I could not make up: My boyfriend stayed home sick from work (well, he works from home… but that’s besides the point) with a horrible fever. I come home to find him asleep in the fetal position on the sofa with tissues everywhere and a copy of The Notebook DVD hidden underneath the tissue box. So not only did my boyfriend seemingly cry during The Notebook but, despite his weakened condition, managed to pull himself together enough to actively go out and rent The Notebook and then hide the evidence from me. My boyfriend is now a big Ryan Gosling fan…

Well, here’s a special treat for my BF and any other closeted Ryan Gosling fans: Ryan Gosling is dropping a music album today with his band Dead Man’s Bones. YAY!

Dead Man’s Bones is the musical creative project of Gosling and bandmate Zach Shields. While some critics may scoff, Dead Man’s Bones is actually fun for the self titled album’s dark and ghoulish themes. From the musical sound to the general appearance of the band, Dead Man’s Bones is creating an entire experience and Ryan Gosling’s growl reminds me of Tom Waits; a much better Tom Waits than Scarlett Johansson. (Diss!) Although I kind of think the introduction sounds like it belongs as the tour guide to Disney’s The Haunted House, Dead Man’s Bones is a promising musical project.

Dead Man’s Bones self titled album is available now and here but you can check out this video for their song, “In The Room Where you Sleep.”