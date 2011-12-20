Ryan Gosling Stars In ‘Drunk History’ Of Christmas

The latest from the “Drunk History” series on Funny or Die is sure to make all you Ryan Gosling-loving ladies both quiver in bliss, and die of envy. It features America’s favorite hunk as a boozy storyteller who shares the tale of Christmas with us.

But it also features Ryan’s real life girlfriend Eva Mendes as his wife. Yes, that’s right. I guess they’re official then, and those pesky Paris pics weren’t a fluke. Oh well. Regardless, it’s a riot, so check it out below. Let’s just say Ryan looks better than my uncle does trying to tell the story after a bottle of Bushmills.

Drunk History Christmas with Ryan Gosling, Jim Carrey and Eva Mendes from Ryan Gosling