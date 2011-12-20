StyleCaster
Share

Ryan Gosling Stars In ‘Drunk History’ Of Christmas

What's hot
StyleCaster

Ryan Gosling Stars In ‘Drunk History’ Of Christmas

Spencer Cain
by

The latest from the “Drunk History” series on Funny or Die is sure to make all you Ryan Gosling-loving ladies both quiver in bliss, and die of envy. It features America’s favorite hunk as a boozy storyteller who shares the tale of Christmas with us.

But it also features Ryan’s real life girlfriend Eva Mendes as his wife. Yes, that’s right. I guess they’re official then, and those pesky Paris pics weren’t a fluke. Oh well. Regardless, it’s a riot, so check it out below. Let’s just say Ryan looks better than my uncle does trying to tell the story after a bottle of Bushmills.

Drunk History Christmas with Ryan Gosling, Jim Carrey and Eva Mendes from Ryan Gosling

Promoted Stories

share