Ryan Gosling Scores Multiple Golden Globe Nominations

Everyone can rejoice. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association did not disappoint with the Golden Globes nominations this year, giving proper attention to noteworthy films and actors which I’m sure you will all be thrilled about.

The Artist led the film pack with six nods, while The Descendants and The Help scored five. Meanwhile, critically acclaimed hits like The Ides of March, Moneyball, and Midnight in Paris came in with a not-too-shabby four nominations. Oh, and the best part: America’s hero Ryan Gosling was recognized for his work in Crazy Stupid Love as well as Ides of March.

While Ryan is sure to walk away with something, I must inform you that the “best actor in a motion picture drama” category is a brutal battle of the hunks, and they’re all worthy. Gosling,George Clooney (The Descendants), Leonardo DiCaprio (J. Edgar), Michael Fassbender (Shame), andBrad Pitt (Moneyball) are all contenders.

Let the games begin, and take a look at the full list of nominations here.