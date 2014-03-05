Here’s How Our Whole Office Got To Kiss Ryan Gosling Today

Remember watching “The Notebook” and being incredibly jealous of Rachel McAdams that she got to make out with Ryan Gosling? (On screen and in real life, back then—sniff.)

Well friends, now you can also swap spit with the hunky actor thanks to KissingRyan.com. Yup, all you need is a computer with a webcam and some kissable lips.

To prove just how well it works, a few of our interns took a work break to fulfill their dreams.

After all that kissing, Ryan looked a little thirsty, so we helped him out. Head over to KissingRyan.com to get some action yourself—we don’t mind sharing!