Ryan Gosling Has an Instagram Famous Doppelganger and the Internet Is Freaking Out

We’re about to break some important news: There are two Ryan Goslings in the world. We repeat: There are two Ryan Goslings in the world. Well, technically, there’s only one “Ryan Gosling,” but there’s a guy from Germany who looks so striking similar to the 36-year-old actor that we might as well call him Ryan Gosling 2.0.

Johannes Laschet, a menswear blogger from Aachen, Germany, is breaking the Internet for how much he looks like the “The Notebook” heartthrob. Judging from his Instagram feed, which boasts an impressive 31,000 followers, Laschet has all the Ryan Gosling-esque qualities we’re looking for: He has the same effortless side-part, he can rock a no-tie suit, and he has the perfect amount of dirty blonde stubble. (So Ryan Gosling.) Plus, there are the basics: They both have blonde hair, blue eyes, and a leading man-worthy smolder. Need more proof? See for yourself.

Laschet, who is also the son of German politician, Armin Laschet, isn’t the only Ryan Gosling look-alike the Internet has discovered lately. A couple weeks ago, the trusty people of Twitter sleuthed out that young Alec Baldwin was a dead ringer for the “La La Land” star. So technically, there are three Ryan Goslings in the world, which makes us wonder how many more Ryan Goslings are walking the earth and if we’re living in an “Orphan Black”-esque Ryan Gosling universe.

While we would love for Oprah to come out an offer us all Ryan Goslings from the audience, we’re getting a little freaked out. Will the real Ryan Gosling please stand up?