Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Reveal Baby Daughter’s Name!

Are you on pins and needles waiting to learn the name of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s newborn baby girl? Or are you too busy sticking those pins into little Eva voodoo dolls? Well chill out, OK? What’s done is done and now we have beautiful Esmerelda Amada to goo and gaga over.

The newest, sweetest young Gosling was born on September 12 in Los Angeles and the sleuths at TMZ uncovered the news by getting their hands on her teeny little birth certificate.

News of Eva’s pregnancy came as quite a shock to the entertainment world—most people didn’t even know the on-and-off couple were back on! But kudos to the couple for keeping their relationship and pregnancy private for so long.

Welcome to the world, little Esmie. Your parents are beautiful and we bet you are too.