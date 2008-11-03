Ryan Adams and the Cardinals Release Cardinology. Thank. God.

Ohmigawd. Finally.

Ryan Adams (Ryan. NOT Bryan. Ryan Adams. The one that looks more like a beautiful Edward Scissorhands with each passing day.) finally released his new album Cardinology on October 28th after he kept me waiting with bated breath since his 2007 release of Easy Tiger.

Cardinology brings the listener back to the music that originally made Ryan Adams noteworthy– before his musical reputation was redefined by his drug addiction and time in rehab. A beautiful epitome of Ryan Adams’ usual classic rock and country twang, Cardinology’s music incorporates both steel and electric guitars behind Adams’ usual encrypted lyrics with songs touching on Adams’ shady past. (Adams generally confides in his fans either via lyrics or in his blog in some kind of indie country rock star cipher making him an irresistible complex rubix cube of a man. Nothing like a cloak of mystery to pique a girl’s interest.)

Granted, I was only interested in Ryan Adams for the same clichéd reason any girl starts to like something she would formerly avoid such as Nascar or horror movies–namely, a boy–I have since become a true avid fan (and I’m waiting for Ryan to realize we’re already best friends.)

Things Ryan Adams and I Have in Common:

-An affinity for designer Marc Jacobs

-A love of the New York bars Niagara (which Adams co-owns) and Odessa

-We both blog…

-A tendency towards seasonally inappropriate dress (Ryan Adams is the only individual seen wearing a leather jacket during the New York heat wave this summer and I’m here typing in a miniskirt on November 2nd)

-Above all, plaid button up shirts

Want a Ryan-Adams-inspired shirt to match your listening session of Cardinology? Check out the Elisa Plaid Shirt in purple by Delia’s for only $34.50 for a country-inspired but still hipster-esque top– it’s essentially Ryan Adams in shirt form. One step closer to being matching BFFs…