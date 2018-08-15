The New Tiny Home Trend That’s Going to Give You Major Wanderlust

If you’ve ever eyed tiny homes with curiosity or longed for a nomadic life, there’s a new tiny home trend that’s going to make you want to take off on epic adventures. Imagine having a perfectly Instagrammable home, never being tied to a single place and having the option to go off the grid. What are we talking about? Gorgeously remodeled RVs, vans and Airstreams.
It turns out RVs aren’t just for retirees and folks who can turn a blind eye to interior disarray. More people are converting older recreational vehicles into design-forward, functional tiny houses. Honestly, the insides of these small spaces are more gorgeously modern than a lot of apartments—and if you’re from a big city, they might even seem more spacious.
Many of these RVs have been DIY’ed by their owners, which means you could totally learn how to do it too. It’s going to be hard not to hit the road after seeing these spaces.
Originally posted on SheKnows.
Mavis the Airstream
This gorgeous Airstream makeover by Mavis the Airstream proves you can have bright, natural lighting and modern interiors in the smallest of spaces.
Photo:
Mavis the Airstream.
An Airstream Before & After
If you think these folks are lucking out with amazing interiors to start with, these before and after photos from Moorea Seal prove they're working miracles on these tiny homes.
Photo:
Moorea Seal.
Remodeled Vintage Camper
How cozy and welcoming does this dining area look? There are more photos of the whole renovation at The Noshery.
Photo:
The Noshery.
RV Makeover
This RV looks like it belongs on HGTV but is totally ready to travel the country. There are before and after photos over at Must Have Mom.
Photo:
Must Have Mom.
Renovated Airstream
There's no doubt it takes vision to turn these mobile tiny houses into homes. These photos from The Foxes Photography give you a sense of how much work it takes.
Photo:
The Foxes Photography.
Updated RV
It only takes a few small decor touches to make a place really pop. We love the spice jars and copper containers Mountain Modern Life added to their kitchen setup, which makes this space functional and pretty.
Photo:
Mountain Modern Life.
Modern RVs
Light wood paneling, plants and fancy lights are all totally appropriate in modern RV decor, as The DIY Mommy proves in this remodel.
Photo:
The DIY Mommy.
Fancy Airstreams
The best remodels make even the tiniest of spaces feel like they're not cramped, like this Airstream from Airstreamy.
Photo:
Airstreamy.