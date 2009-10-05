Ruth Reichl: Review of Her Best Foodie Moments

With the news of Conde Nast folding four of its magazines, including Gourmet, the spotlight is on the magazine’s former Editor-in-Chief and esteemed food writer Ruth Reichl.

The announcement came as a surprise even to Reichl, who thanked fans for their support, via Twitter.

Reichl is a bestselling author; she has published four memoirs and a cookbook. Check out a timeline of her impressive resume, including restaurant critic and food editor for the Los Angeles Times and food critic for The New York Times:

1972: Mmmmm: A Feastiary

1973 – 1977: Food writer and editor, New West Magazine.

1984 – 1993: Los Angeles Times Restaurant Editor.

1993 – 1999: New York Times Restaurant Critic.

1998: Tender at the Bone: Growing Up at the Table.

1999 – 2009: Gourmet Magazine Editor-in-Chief.

2001: Comfort Me with Apples: More Adventures at the Table.

2005: Garlic and Sapphires: The Secret Life of a Critic in Disguise.

2009: Not Becoming My Mother: and Other Things She Taught Me Along the Way.

Reichl is also co-producer of PBS’s Diary of a Foodie.