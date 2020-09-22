14 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Tees That Celebrate Her Incredible Legacy

Scroll To See More Images

As the entire country mourns the loss of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, many are looking for something tangible to serve as a daily reminder of RBG’s incredible life and tireless fight. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Ruth Bader Ginsburg shirts have been selling out left and right. If you didn’t have a Notorious RBG sweatshirt before this week, chances are you’ve been debating buying one—and by all means, go for it.

There is no ~official~ Ruth Bader Ginsburg merchandise, as although she was definitely a celebrity in our eyes, she considered herself a public servant. Still, tons of her adoring fans and supporters have created RBG-inspired shirts, tees, tanks and more in her honor. Some bear her image, others powerful statements she made throughout her career, and some even ask the question, WWRBGD (What Would Ruth Bader Ginsburg Do)?

Here’s the thing—if you want a shirt to honor and celebrate Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life, there are tons of awesome options to choose from, and you can shop them everywhere from Amazon to small businesses on Etsy. If you do choose to wear one, though, all I ask is this: whether or not you have your tee on that day, always keep Ruth’s mission in mind. Let your memorabilia not just be another cute tee in your closet, but a reminder to use your voice to bring about change, to help others and to stand up for what’s right. That’s what RBG asks of us, and if you’re gonna wear the shirt, you’ve got to do the work.

With that, read on for fourteen awesome Ruth Bader Ginsburg shirts that celebrate her life, honor her legacy and serve as a reminder to keep fighting her fight. Bonus points if you wear yours to the polls on November 3.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Vintage Look Tee

I love the vintage Americana vibe of this RBG tee, which comes in white, black, gray, brown and olive green.

2. Fight For The Things You Care About Tee

This RBG tee bears the message “Fight for the things you care about,” and if there’s one thing Ginsburg lived by, this message was it.

3. Notorious R.B.G. Tee

This baseball tee bears the iconic Notorious R.B.G. design, with a photo of Ginsburg herself topped by a crown, because in our book, she’s a queen.

4. tRUTH Tee

You can’t spell truth without Ruth, and this tee proves it! Shop it in slate gray, heather gray and bright pink.

5. Notorious Line Drawing Tee

This RBG tee features a gorgeous, minimalist line drawing of RBG with the word “notorious” written below it. Shop it in 10 color, or buy one for each of your friends.

6. Speak Your Mind Tee

This wonderful tee bears the message “Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes,” a very RBG-approved motto. Shop it in 10 colors including neutrals and fun hues like light blue, yellow and pink.

7. Feminist Quotes Tee

This creative tee features RBG’s profile made out of powerful quotes from other feminists. Talk about girl power!

8. Notorious RBG Sweatshirt

Not into tees? This Notorious RBG Sweatshirt might be more your style, with a gorgeous painting-style photo of Ginsburg against a cozy gray background.

9. Collar Tee

The design for this tee is an ode to Ginsburg’s myriad of decorative collars, and a great way to wear one of your own if you prefer dressing down to full Supreme Court judicial garb.

10. WWRBGD Tee

As we move forward, we need to all ask ourselves, What Would Ruth Bader Ginsburg Do? Fortunately, we have this WWRBGD tee to remind us.

11. RBG Crown Tee

Yet another shirt that honors Ginsburg as the queen she is, this RBG Crown Tee is the perfect addition to any wardrobe.

12. When There Are Nine Tee

When will there be enough women on the Supreme Court? “When there are nine,” she said! This quote tee honors her words.

13. I Dissent Tee

This I Dissent tee is definitely one of my all-time favorite RBG shirt designs, and you can shop it in tons of colors like pink, green, blue, gray, purple and coral.

14. Be RBG Tee

This RBG tee bears a motto worth living by: Always be yourself, unless you can be Ruth Bader Ginsburg, then be her. Noted!