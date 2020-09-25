These RBG Halloween Costumes Pay Homage To Ginsburg’s Legacy (& Her Collars)

Scroll To See More Images

Though Ruth Bader Ginsburg costumes are a popular Halloween look each and every year, (We love a feminist costume!) they’ve now also become a way to pay homage the Supreme Court Justice’s legacy. Though I’d encourage everyone to honor RBG by using their right to vote and fighting to enact real change, you can also remind the world what a powerhouse she was by donning her iconic Supreme Court looks. Let’s make sure that no one ever forgets Justice Ginsburg’s impact on the justice system or her style.

If you haven’t yet watched the Oscar-nominated documentary about Ruth Bader Ginsburg (which you definitely should at some point), you might not know the history behind her Supreme Court ensembles. The former Justice would dress up her Supreme Court robes with decorative collars and the occasional statement necklace—including some she wore specifically when she knew she was going to dissent while in court. Those, along with various styles of glasses throughout the years, turned RBG into not only a political icon, but a sartorial one as well.

If you’re looking for a simple costume to DIY this year, you can’t do much better than Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Thankfully, recreating her look for Halloween is surprisingly easy. You really only need three things: a black robe (like those worn in the Supreme Court), one of her now-famous collars and a pair of RBG-inspired glasses.

You might already have some of these pieces in your closet, but I rounded up some ways to get the look in case you don’t have everything you need for the perfect Ruth Bader Ginsburg costume. There are plenty of options when it comes to black robes (or clothing that can pass as a black robe), collars and glasses, so choose whichever you think brings out the RBG in yourself. Just don’t forget to vote like she’s watching come November!

1. A Supreme Court Robe

While in court, Supreme Justices have to wear a black robe—so this is where your costume can start. If you happen to have a black graduation gown tucked away somewhere, you can use that (or shop one, of course). Alternatively, you can wear a long black dress that gives the illusion of a robe. Either one works, so go for your favorite.

2. Her Iconic Collar

One of the most well-known parts of RBG’s Supreme Court look were the collars she wore whenever she dissented—and there’s actually a reason why she starting wearing them: “The standard robe is made for a man because it has a place for the shirt to show, and the tie,” Ginsburg once said in an interview with The Washington Post in 2009. “So Sandra Day O’Connor and I thought it would be appropriate if we included as part of our robe something typical of a woman.” Though we don’t all have multitudes of collars (also known as jabots) like RBG, there are plenty of collar necklaces that work just as well for a costume.

3. A Pair Of RBG-Inspired Glasses

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been photographed wearing several different styles of glasses—so there are quite a few options when it comes to your RBG costume. You could go with a thinner black frame pair, similar to what Justice Ginsburg wore in her final few years, or an oversized clear pair, which was an iconic look from RBG’s earlier days.

