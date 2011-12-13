Russian Standard Vodka Toasts the SC Tastemakers of 2011

Since the weather outside is getting frightful, here’s a little something to make your evening delightful.

From Russia with a buzz, the Moscow Mule is the mix of the moment. Just ask the stylish guys behind the bars at Ma Peche or The Standard: this cozy concoction is all the rage this winter.

And for those of you weathering the New York chill this week, come on over to the new art show-turned-night club, W.I.P., and cozy up to the StyleCaster team. We’ll all be sippin’ on this ginger juice, complements of Russian Standard Vodka.

Make sure you arrive right at 8pm to check out our very own Susie G spinning Mariah Carey jams behind the DJ booth. (Disclaimer: She will also spin other types of super cool jams behind the DJ booth.) At 9, we’ll have StyleCaster veteran and Lower East Side IT Guy DJ Neil Jackson leading the party. DJ Chelsea Leyland will close out the night, alongside the showing of StyleCaster’s production Snow Blind, starring the DJ herself.

For those of you who can’t make it to the party – and for those of you who can but simply don’t want to wait until Thursday – here’s the recipe for a home-made Moscow Mule:



Russian Standard Moscow Mule

2 oz. Russian Standard Vodka

4 oz. Ginger beer

Squeeze of lime

Pour Russian Standard Vodka over ice. Squeeze a wedge of lime and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.



Snag a signature mug from RussianStandardVodka.com, put on a chic Shapka hat, and enjoy!