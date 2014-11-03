8 Russian Fashion Designers To Watch

Does Moscow have what it takes to become the next big fashion capital? While style watchers have been enamored for years with Russian street style stars like Mirosolava Duma and Elena Perminova, now it seems Russia is on the cusp for being known not just for its stylish residents, but also for its home-grown design talent.
From street style star turned designer Ulyana Sergeenko, whose namesake label has famous fans including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, and which reportedly employs over 100 artisans working on the detailing that goes into the collection to David Koma, now the Artistic Director of Mugler, known for his pitch-perfect tailoring, it seems that Russia’s talent is truly giving fashion capitals like New York City and Milan a run for their money.
Click through for eight Russian fashion designers that you should get on a first name basis with immediately, because who knows if one of them could be the next Marc, Stella, or Tom.
Ulyana Sergeenko
Famous Fans: Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Dita Von Teese
A bona fide street style star, and front row regular at the Paris haute couture shows (reportedly she is one of Valentino, Givenchy, and Chanel's biggest customers) Ulyana Sergeenko struck out on her own with her namesake collection in 2011, and now shows at Paris Couture Week. In keeping with couture traditions, her label reportedly employs hundreds of Russian artisans who work on the hand detailing that goes into the collection.
David Koma
Famous Fans: Naomi Campbell, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Rihanna
David Koma's star has been on the rise since he was named Artistic Director of Mugler in 2013, but Koma, a graduate of the prestigious Central Saint Martins in London, has been developing a reputation for his pitch-perfect tailoring for years, a skill that has made him a favorite of celebrities on the hunt for sexy red carpet options.
Vika Gazinskaya
Famous Fans: Miroslava Duma and Solange Knowles
Another one of the breakout Russian street style stars, Vika Gazinskaya launched her namesake line to much acclaim in 2007, and it hasn't hurt that another one of Russia's biggest style stars, Miroslava Duma, is a huge fan of the label. The collection is available on Net-a-Porter and at Browns in London, and Gazinskaya, also collaborated with H&M-owned label & Other Stories on a less pricey capsule collection, which sold out within a day when it hit stores in May, 2014.
Yulia Kondranina
Famous Fans: Rita Ora and Kim Kardashian
London-based and Moscow born Yulia Kondranina, a Central Saint Martins graduate, jumped into the spotlight thanks to a collection of ethereal fringed dresses (one of which Rita Ora wore performing on stage with essentially nothing else last year). Since, Kondranina's collection has continued to grow, and is now available at Opening Ceremony, including some seriously must-have bondage-inspired black cocktail dresses.
Nina Donis
Famous Fans: Former Editor of Vogue Russia Alyona Doletskaya
Nina Donis, launched by Nina Neretina and Donis Pupis 14 years-ago, is considered one of the Russia's most influential avant-garde fashion labels. The label, primarily known for its knitwear, takes a lot of its inspiration from utilitarian uniforms, but we just think what they do is very, very cool.
Lesia Paramonova
Famous Fans: Blogger Susie Lau of Style Bubble
Lesia Paramonova launched her label LES after winning a contest run by Cycles and Seasons, Moscow’s alternative fashion week in 2012. Since, the label has become known for its whimsical prints, bold colors, and Paramonova's decision to keep her manufacturing in Moscow. Paramonova told The Calvert Journal: “You don’t need to print fabrics in Italy, you just need to keep an eye on the process and ensure the production company makes endless samples. The only thing is the price, as the labour here is quite expensive. Despite this, our products are 100 percent Russian.”
Walk of Shame
Famous Fans: Elena Perminova
Andrey Artyomov, a former editor at L’Officiel Russia, who went on to launch Russian Tatler, launched his collection Walk of Shame as an ode to post-Soviet Russia with items like sweaters emblazoned with "I am luxury" and silk pajamas printed with tattoos. The label already has a cult following in Russia, and has been picked up by Opening Ceremony.
Alexander Terekhov
Famous Fans: Miroslava Duma and The Blonde Salad's Chiara Ferragni
After training at Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander Terekhov returned to Moscow to launch his own label, developing a cult following with Russian celebrities, who can't seem to get enough of his classic red carpet gowns.