8 Russian Fashion Designers To Watch

Does Moscow have what it takes to become the next big fashion capital? While style watchers have been enamored for years with Russian street style stars like Mirosolava Duma and Elena Perminova, now it seems Russia is on the cusp for being known not just for its stylish residents, but also for its home-grown design talent.

From street style star turned designer Ulyana Sergeenko, whose namesake label has famous fans including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, and which reportedly employs over 100 artisans working on the detailing that goes into the collection to David Koma, now the Artistic Director of Mugler, known for his pitch-perfect tailoring, it seems that Russia’s talent is truly giving fashion capitals like New York City and Milan a run for their money.

Click through for eight Russian fashion designers that you should get on a first name basis with immediately, because who knows if one of them could be the next Marc, Stella, or Tom.